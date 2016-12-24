Members of the Action Crocodile Group of Niger Delta (ACGND), a militant group in the restive Niger Delta, have called on President Buhari to sack Mr Uguru Useni, the Minister of Niger Delta Affairs.

The militant group in Ondo state claimed that the Minister, Uguru Useni and his counterpart, Prof. Claudius Daramola, have been ineffective in their duties since they were appointed to represent the region.

Led by General Kaka Dudu, the ACGND accused the Minister and his colleague of highhandedness for not doing enough for the region. The ACGND claimed that they may not have attacked pipelines in their state, but are always part of operations in other states.

The militants threatened that they would be forced to act if their complaints are not looked into. They further slammed the Minister of Niger Delta Affairs of frustrating the good gesture of President Muhammadu Buhari to returning peace and development to the region.

”The federal government has disbursed some money for capital projects in the region and the ministry that had done their advertorial on it has not issued a single letter of contract in respect of the projects.

“Our findings indicated that there are internal wrangling within the ministry due to contract racketeering,” General Kaka Dudu alleged.

Vandalism of pipelines and other oil installations have stopped for some months now after the Federal government opened doors of negotiation to the militants in the oil-rich Niger Delta.

Written by Victor Agboya