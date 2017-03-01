Abuja-Kaduna road FG completes repairs on project on schedule

The Federal Government on Tuesday inaugurated the Abuja-Kaduna road which was given an emergency facelift with the sum of N1.1 billion.

Mr Babatunde Fashola, the Minister of Power, Works and Housing, who inaugurated the road, commended the contractor for completing the project on schedule.

He said the project was awarded on Jan. 7 with completion period of 50 days.

The minister, who was represented by Mr Yemi Oguntominiyi, the Director of Highway Construction and Rehabilitation in the ministry, said the emergency repair was necessitated by the plan to close Abuja Airport.

The Federal Government had in January announced the plan to close Abuja Airport for six weeks with effect from March 8, to allow for the rehabilitation of the runway.

During the period, airlines operating in Abuja will be diverted to Kaduna Airport.

Fashola said the repair work on the road included patching of potholes , reinstatement of failed pavements, strengthening of existing surface and surfacing with asphalt concrete overlay.

He said prior to the repairs, the 165 kilometres dual road had several failed portions, potholes and multiple cracks.

“This scenario has led to many black spots resulting to avoidable accidents, kidnapping, armed robbery, increased travel time and high vehicle operating cost.’’

He said the road required emergency repairs to improve its service level, especially while the Kaduna Airport service Abuja air travelers.

The minister said the completion of the project would ensure comfort and reduce incidences of kidnapping and other crimes.

In his remarks, Mr Luka Davou, Deputy Director of Highway, North-East, attributed the timely completion of the project to the understanding of the commuters and security agencies during the 50 days.