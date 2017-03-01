Abuja-Kaduna road FG completes repairs on project on schedule

Mr Babatunde Fashola, the Minister of Power, Works and Housing, who inaugurated the road, commended the contractor.

  • Published:
Abuja-Kaduna road play

Abuja-Kaduna road

(News Agency of Nigeria)

FRSC Agency warns FCT communities of impending traffic build-up
Buhari 'With Jonathan, Boko Haram would have taken over Aso Rock' - Presidency
Buhari President’s supporters hold “I Stand with Buhari” rally in Kano
Fashola Minister pledges to make Abuja-Kaduna road pothole free
Saraki Senate President condemns government neglect of important projects
Nasiru El-Rufa’i Governor orders FRSC off Kaduna streets
Hameed Ali Day senators commanded customs boss to wear his uniform
Hadi Sirika Abuja airport will be shut down on March 8 – Minister says

The Federal  Government on Tuesday inaugurated the Abuja-Kaduna road which was given an emergency facelift with the sum of N1.1 billion.

Mr Babatunde Fashola, the Minister of Power, Works and Housing, who inaugurated the road, commended the contractor for completing the project on schedule.

He said the project was awarded on Jan. 7 with completion period of 50 days.

The minister, who was represented by Mr Yemi Oguntominiyi, the Director of Highway Construction and Rehabilitation in the ministry, said the emergency repair was necessitated by the plan to close Abuja Airport.

The Federal Government had in January announced the plan to close Abuja Airport for six weeks with effect from March 8, to allow for the rehabilitation of the runway.

During the period,  airlines operating in Abuja will be diverted to Kaduna Airport.

Fashola said the repair work on the road included patching of potholes , reinstatement of failed pavements, strengthening of existing surface and surfacing with asphalt concrete overlay.

He said prior to the repairs, the 165 kilometres dual road had several failed portions, potholes  and multiple cracks.

“This scenario has led to many black spots resulting to avoidable accidents, kidnapping, armed robbery, increased travel time and high vehicle operating cost.’’

He said the road required emergency repairs to improve its service level, especially while the Kaduna Airport service Abuja air travelers.

The minister said the completion of the project would ensure comfort and reduce incidences of kidnapping and other crimes.

In his remarks, Mr Luka Davou, Deputy Director of Highway, North-East, attributed the timely completion of the project to the understanding of the commuters and security agencies during the 50 days.

Author

Pulse News Agency Local By NAN

Pulse News Agency Local By NAN brings you the latest news from Nigeria, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Top 3

1 Xenophobia TUC accuse SA govt, security agencies of targeting Nigeriansbullet
2 Suswam DSS arrests ex-Gov, recover guns, many exotic carsbullet
3 Buhari 'President is very ill, not coming to Nigeria soon' - London...bullet

Local

Former Kano state governor, Rabiu Kwankwaso.
Idris Ibrahim Reps summons IGP over Kwakwanso's followers
Hon. Femi Gbajabiamila
Femi Gbajabiamila Majority leader, Chief Whip quarrel over Buhari at plenary
Nigeria's Minister of Environment Amina Mohammed has been appointed as the deputy secretary-general of the United Nations. REUTERS/Afolabi Sotunde
Amina Mohammed UN Dep Sec Gen says it's a great privilege to serve in UN
Nigeria Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo
Osinbajo Acting President intervenes in Ebonyi, Cross River, Akwa Ibom boundary dispute