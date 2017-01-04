Abuja Airport FG moves closure to March 8

The aviation ministry announced the change of date on Tuesday without giving a reason for the move.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport play

Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport

(File Photo)

In Abuja NDLEA uncover £3.8M worth of cocaine inside shoes
Buhari, Bauchi President shows how sectional he is
Abdulmumin Jibrin Lawmaker denies sneaking out of UK
Boko Haram Nigerians should be vigilant - Lai Mohammed
Chibok Girls No new girls released – Presidency
Rotimi Amaechi Minister says Buhari is eager to reflate economy
Abuja Airport Closure FG assures Kaduna Airport users of adequate protection
Boko Haram Sect releases 21 Chibok girls?
Buhari Why President postponed his trip to Bauchi
EFCC Powerful forces behind the trials of 'brother' Magu

The closure of the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport in Abuja has now been slated for March 8, the aviation ministry announced on Tuesday, January 3.

It said the closure, which was initially scheduled for February, will enable the government repair its runway.

The decision to shut the airport and divert Abuja-bound flights to Kaduna followed threats by airlines to stop flying to Nigeria's capital.

The Kaduna airport, which is primarily used for domestic flights, recorded 12 flights in December 2015 compared to the 812 recorded in the Abuja airport.

The aviation ministry did not give any reason for the change in the date of the closure. It said the matter will be discussed at a meeting with stakeholders on Thursday, January 5.

The meeting is to brief them on efforts being made to ensure that the use of Kaduna’s airport is "seamless and hitch-free," the ministry's spokesman, James Odaudu, said.

ALSO READ: FG assures Kaduna Airport users of adequate protection

Analysts say the six weeks closure of the Abuja airport, the country's second busiest after the Muritala Mohammed Airport in Lagos, will have a negative impact on the already sickened economy.

The closure implicates that Passengers travelling to Abuja will have to first fly to Kaduna and travel in bus shuttles, guarded by security provided by the government, to Abuja on a road full of pot-holes and where kidnappings have been rampant in the last few years.

Construction giant, Julius Berger, is expected to will carry out the repairs on Abuja's damaged runway.

Image
  • President Muhammadu Buhari welcoming the Ghanaian president-elect, Mr Nana Akufo-Ado the Presidential Villa in Abuja on Tuesday  
  • Chairman of the NUJ Correspondents Chapel, Rivers council, Sir Ernest Chinwo (L) receives a bus donated to the chapel by Gov. Nyesom Wike from Simeon Nwakaudu, the Special Assistant to the Governor on Electronic Media on Monday 
  • Miss Chioma Obiadi, winner of the 40th Miss Nigeria Beauty Pageant in Lagos on Monday (19/12/16) night. There were contestants drawn from the 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory. Chioma recently represented Nigeria at the 2016 Miss Earth beauty pageant. Apart from the title, Chioma also won an all-expense paid trip to France. 
  • From left: The 39th Miss Nigeria 2015, Miss Pamela Peter-Vigboro; the new (40th) Miss Nigeria, Miss Chioma Obiadi (Anambra); and the second runner-up, Miss Shade (Kwara), at the Grand Finale of the 40th Miss Nigeria Beauty Pageant in Lagos on Monday (19/12/16) night. There were contestants drawn from the 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory. Chioma recently rep 
  • From left: A Managing Editor, News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), Malam Ibrahim Mamanga; Director, Korean Cultural Centre, Han Sungrae; Editor-in-Chief of NAN, Malam Lawal Ado; other Managing Editors of NAN, Malam Idris Abdulrahman and Malam Yusuf Zango, during Sungrae’s visit to NAN headquarters in Abuja on Tuesday 
  • From left: Coordinator, Centre for Information, Technology and Development, Huzaifa Musa; Programme Officer, ‘Enough is Enough (EIE) Nigeria’, Dan Nengel; and Executive Director, Yemi Adamolekun, at a News Conference by ‘Enough is Enough (EIE) Nigeria’, calling for the National Assembly to “publish the breakdown of its 2016 and 2017 budgets”, in Abuja on Tuesday 
  • The Chairman and Chief Coordinator, African International Investment Summit and Expo, Mr AngeloPeter-Elosia (L) and representative of the Director-General, Standards Organisation of Nigeria (SON), Dr Jibrin Nickaf, at the SON exhibition stand during the World Rollout of the First National Grassroots Sports Festival and Investment Forum for Grassroots International Sports City, in Abuja on Tuesday 
  • Editor-in-Chief, News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), Malam Lawal Ado (L) with the Director, Korean Cultural Centre, Han Sungrae during the latter’s visit to NAN headquarters in Abuja on Tuesday 
  • Rivers Commissioner for Justice, Mr Emmanuel Aguma (R) presenting a birthday gift to the Deputy Governor, Deputy Governor of Rivers, Mrs Ipalibo Harry-Banigo, in Port-Harcourt on Tuesday  
  • Rivers Commissioner for Social Welfare and Rehabilitation, Mr Herbert Miller and Rivers Commissioner for Sports, Mr Boma Iyaye, during the State Executive Council meeting in Port-Harcourt on Tuesday 
  • Rivers Commissioner for Housing, Mr Emma Okah (L) and Commissioner for Information, Mr Austin Tam-George, during the State Executive Council meeting in Port-Harcourt on Tuesday 
  • Deputy Postmaster-General, Counter Operation, Nigerian Postal Service (NIPOST), Mr Kulawe Irmiya presenting the Best Clerk of the Year award to Mr Ghankon Raymond during the 2015 NIPOST Merit Award in Abuja on Tuesday 
  • From left: Oyo State Commissioner for Special Duties, Mr Muda Ganiyu; Special Adviser to Oyo State Governor on Community Relations, Alhaji Bisiriyu Siyanbade; Oyo State Commissioner for Information, Culture and Tourism, Mr Toye Arulogun; Permanent Secretary, Oyo State Ministry of Information, Culture and Tourism, Dr Basiru Olanrewaju; Special Assistant to Oyo State Governor on e-Media, Mr Tunde Muraina; and Commissioner for Education, Prof. Joseph Olowofela, during presentation of Best Media Practitioner of the Year Award to Arulogun by the Information Chapel of Nigerian Union of Journalist (NUJ), Oyo State Council, in Ibadan on Tuesday 
  • From left: Deputy Postmaster-General, Counter Operation, Nigerian Postal Service (NIPOST), Mr Kulawe Irmiya; Deputy Postmaster-General, Engineering and Technical Services, NIPOST, Mr Joseph Uwabor; and the Postmaster-General of NIPOST, Mr Bisi Adegbuyi, at the 2015 NIPOST Merit Award in Abuja on Tuesday 
  • Vice President Yemi Osinbajo (R) being received by the Federal Commissioner, National Commission for Refugees and IDP, Sadiya Umar-Farouq at the 2016 Annual National Migration Dialogue in Abuja on Tuesday 
  • Gov. Simon Lalong of Plateau presenting the 2017 Appropriation Bill to Plateau House of Assembly in Jos on Tuesday 
  • Minister of Finance, Mrs Kemi Adeosun; Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed (L) welcoming the Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development, Chief Audu Ogbeh, at a Town Hall Meeting on Youths at the State House in Abuja on Tuesday 
  • A cross-section of heads of parastatals and agencies under the Federal Ministry of Information and Culture at a Town Hall Meeting on Youths at the State House in Abuja on Tuesday 
  • Scene of an accident at Gwagwalada in Abuja on Tuesday 
  • Ghanaian President-Elect, Mr Nana Akufo-Addo (M) introducing a member of his delegation, Mr Kenneth Ofori-Atta to President Muhammadu Buhari during their maiden visit to the Presidential Villa in Abuja on Tuesday 
  • Ghanaian President-Elect, Mr Nana Akufo-Addo addressing State House Correspondents after his meeting with President Muhammadu Buhari at the Presidential Villa in Abuja on Tuesday 
  • Members of the National Union of Air Transport Employees, Air Transport Services Senior Staff Association and National Association of Aircraft Pilots and Engineers, protesting against Arik Air at the Murtala Muhammed Airport in Lagos on Tuesday 
  • From left: Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed; Minister of Labour and Employment, Sen. Chris Ngige; Minister of State for Budget and National Planning, Hajia Zainab Ahmed; and Minister of Youth and Sport s Development, Mr Solomon Dalung, during the Town Hall Meeting on Youths at the State House in Abuja on Tuesday 
  • From left: Senior Special Adviser to the President on Foreign Affairs and Diaspora Matters, Abike Dabiri-Erewa; Federal Commissioner, National Commission for Refugees and Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs), Sadiya Umar-Farouq; Vice President Yemi Osinbajo; Swiss Ambassador to Nigeria, Eric Mayoraz; Guest Speaker and Chief of Mission, International Organisation for Migration, Enira Krdzalic; and others, during the 2016 Annual National Migration Dialogue in Abuja on Tuesday 
  • From left: Controller-General, Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS), Babandade Mohammed; Minister of Interior, retired Lt.-Gen. Abdulrahaman Dambazzau; Federal Commissioner, National Commission for Refugees and Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs), Sadiya Umar-Farouq; and Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, during the 2016 Annual National Migration Dialogue in Abuja on Tuesday 
  • From left: Clerk of Plateau House of Assembly, Mr Ayuba Gongu; Gov. Simon Lalong and Speaker of the House, Mr Peter Azi, during the presentation of the 2017 Appropriation Bill to the Assembly by Gov. Lalong, in Jos on Tuesday 
  • National Support Group for Good Governance protesting over alleged “Political Thuggery and Continuous Incitement of Violence in Rivers”, in Abuja on Tuesday 
  • National Support Group for Good Governance protesting over alleged “Political Thuggery and Continuous Incitement of Violence in Rivers”, in Abuja on Tuesday 
  • National Support Group for Good Governance protesting over alleged “Political Thuggery and Continuous Incitement of Violence in Rivers”, in Abuja on Tuesday  

Author

Dimeji Akinloye

Dimeji Akinloye is a Senior Associate at Pulse. He's a Journalist with keen interest in photojournalism and documentary photography. He's also a passionate social worker. And he can sell his birthright for a hot plate of Pasta with Asun. Follow him on Instagram and Twitter: @dimejixx

Top 3

1 Buhari Which Shekau's flag do we believe? [PHOTO EVIDENCE]bullet
2 Shekau This is where Boko Haram leader is hidingbullet
3 Patience Jonathan EFCC goes after ex-First Lady's cousin who 'owns'...bullet

Local

 
Shiites Muslim leaders visit Femi Fani-Kayode in Abuja
President Buhari
Buhari President is too old, he needs to give way to a younger man - Bishop Okah
N-Power
N-Power FG begins payment of N30,000 monthly stipends to beneficiaries
 
Boko Haram Army bars soldiers from posting photos, videos on social media during operation