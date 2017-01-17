Babatunde Fashola, the minister of power, works and housing has advised Nigerians to either reschedule their flights or use technological alternatives during the proposed closure of the Abuja airport.

Fashola stated this while briefing the Senate on the proposed closure of the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport in Abuja on Tuesday, January 17, 2016.

"This is the time for all of us to adjust. You can reschedule your flights to either before or after the proposed renovation of the airport," Fashola said.

"Also, technology has made meetings very easy, there is Skype, E-mails... There are other alternatives."

The minister noted that Nigeria is not the first nation in the world to completely shut down its airport for maintenance purposes.

Fashola said: "From my research, I found out the Nigeria is not the first country to shut down its airport for repairs.

"The Mumbai Airport in India, Jomo Kenyatta International Airport in Kenya, Sri Lanka's Colombo Airport was also shut down."

Senators had rejected the planned closure of the Abuja airport during the Senate plenary session on Tuesday, January 10, 2017, after a motion was raised by Senator Hope Uzodinma.

But Fashola maintained that the proposed renovation of the Abuja airport would safeguard the lives and properties of Nigerians and investors.