Abuja Airport Closure Police helicopters, anti-bomb team arrive Kaduna

Surveillance helicopters and anti-bomb experts from the Nigeria Police Force have been deployed to Kaduna in preparation for the closure of the Abuja airport on Wednesday, March 8.

Flights heading to Abuja will be diverted to Kaduna for six weeks to allow the government repair the damaged runway at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport.

Inspector General of Police, Idris Ibrahim said that the special teams have been assigned to handle security in every area of Kaduna for the period of the airport closure.

“As you can see, we are ready. What I want to say is that, we have deployed men and the equipment required to perform their work,” Ibrahim told journalists at the Kaduna International Airport.

“We provided vehicles and helicopters for aerial surveillance. We mobilized men for different units of the force, counter-terrorism and anti-bomb squad to handle security points within and outside the airport. We have also deployed sniper dogs in all nooks and crannies of the airport,” he added according to Leadership.

“We are covering all the highways from Kaduna to Abuja road linking to town. All the buses to be provided by government as chartered vehicles are provided with security.

“We will equally provide security at railway stations both the one in Abuja and the one located here at Rigasa in Kaduna. Each of the couches will have security men onboard for effective security throughout the period of operations. We have tasked the helicopters for security surveillance 24 hours.

“As you all know, the acting president was here and the minister also visited. That tells you how serious and committed we are at ensuring safety of life and property of passengers including the foreigners that will be using the facilities within and beyond the period of rehabilitation of Abuja Airport,” he added.

Ibrahim also said that the police had put in place a ground patrol on the Abuja-Kaduna expressway to curb threats of insecurity.

Acting President, Yemi Osinbajo, on Friday, March 3, visited the Kaduna airport to inspect the level of preparedness for the closure of the Abuja airport.