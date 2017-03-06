The federal government has announced its decision to close the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport in Abuja at 12:00am, Tuesday night to allow for the reconstruction of its 34-years-old runway.

The runway reconstruction is expected to last for six months but the airport will be closed for six weeks beginning from Wednesday, March 8.

The facility will be opened after the six weeks’ period while maintenance continues in other part of the airport.

During the six-week period, travelers are expected to find their way to the Kaduna Airport either by road or rail.

Addressing a world press conference on Monday, March 6, 2017, the ministers of information and culture, Lai Mohammed noted that the federal government had put measures in to ensure the safety of lives and properties.

The transport minister, Rotimi Amaechi said the Abuja Airport closure was necessary to ensure the safety of lives and properties of Nigerians and foreign investors.

Sirika Hadi, the minister of state for aviation noted that the runway the runway had exceeded its 20 years’ maintenance plan thereby exposing users of the facility to risk.

Hadi blamed the current state of the runway on the ‘negligence of past administrations’ adding that the closure would not exceed the six-week period.

Despite the explanations for the closure of the airport, some Nigerians who spoke to Pulse in Abuja expressed displeasure over the move.

Joshua Okwu, a businessman told Pulse that the closure of the Abuja airport would worsen the current economic situation of Nigeria.

His words: “We’re in a recession and the federal government is talking about closing the whole of Nnamdi Azikiwe airport. How do these our ministers think?

“Truth is, this thing they’re doing will worsen the current economic situation in Nigeria because most of these investors will rather stop in Lagos. The Boko Haram issue coupled with the impression most people have about the north, some people will not use Kaduna airport.

“I heard most international airlines have rejected the Kaduna airport. We need more constructive thinking from this administration to solve the current challenges we are facing, but all they have done in almost two years is bring us hardship,” he added.

Aisha Jibril noted that the federal government should have fixed the second runway at the airport rather that close down the facility to fix the old one.

“Why can’t the federal government just fix the second runway while the other one is being reconstructed rather than make Nigerians go through the stress of travelling from Abuja to Kaduna before boarding?

“The fear of missing your flight will make some people forget about going to the Kaduna airport. These three weeks will be crazy for those who have trips to make,” she added.

While Olabisi Friday, a taxi driver, the Abuja airport closure would affect his business and source of livelihood.

“I know how much I make from an airport trip,” Friday said.

“One airport trip can cover my whole day taxi runs within the city. This is what I use to take care of my family. Now that the airport will be closed, I don’t know what the federal government wants us to do.

“No light, no water, dollar is now N500 and now they want to close the airport. 2019 is already here, please help me tell them because they will not come back if things continue like this,” he added.

For John Audu, who has a phobia for flights, the airport can be closed for as long as possible.

“I rather travel for two days than fly,” Audu said.

“Nigerians will say there is no money and they will be paying N30,000; N40,000 or even N50,000 for a trip of N5,000. If the closure is for the safety of Nigerians, then they should bare it.

“It’s just six weeks not six years. It will be over soon,” he added.

But Tola Olufemi believes that the negative impact of the Abuja airport closure, it would improve commercial activities in Kaduna state.

“The Abuja airport closure is coming at a rather bad time, no doubt. But one thing we can’t rule out is that it is for the good of all Nigerians and foreigners who will visit the nation’s capital.

“In aviation, the most important word is safety. If anything happens, these same Nigerians will blame the federal government for not doing what it is trying to do now.

“The Kaduna option is also a good thing. It will also boost commercial activities in Kaduna state. Whichever way you look at this whole Abuja airport closure issue, overall, the positive impact outweighs the negative, “Olufemi added.

Minister of state for aviation, Hadi Sirika says the federal government would spend N1.134 billion on logistics during the six-week period that the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport would be closed.

Meanwhile, Babatunde Fashola, the minister of power, works and housing had advised Nigerians to either reschedule their flights or use Skype and e-mails during the period of the Abuja Airport closure.

Fashola stated this while briefing the Senate on the proposed closure of the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport in Abuja on Tuesday, January 17, 2016.