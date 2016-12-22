Home > Local >

Abuja Airport Closure :  FG assures Kaduna Airport users of adequate protection

date 2016-12-22

Abuja Airport Closure FG assures Kaduna Airport users of adequate protection

Sirika gave the assurance when the Deputy British High Commissioner, Harriet Thompson, paid him a visit in Abuja.

Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport play

Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport

(TV 360 Nigeria)

The Federal Government has assured of adequate security for passengers that would be using Kaduna Airport during the closure of Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja for the repairs of its runway.

The Minister of state, Aviation, Sen. Hadi Sirika, gave the assurance when the Deputy British High Commissioner, Harriet Thompson, paid him a visit on Thursday in Abuja.

Sirika had on Monday disclosed that the airport would be closed for six weeks between February and March 2017 to allow Julius Berger carry out major repairs on the runway.

He also told the Deputy High Commissioner that the closure was to let the badly damaged airport runway be reconstructed.

The minister said that the runway would still be put to use while the work was ongoing on.

He further said that the six-week closure was to take advantage of the dry season to reconstruct the mid section of the runway.

According to him, government has put in place adequate arrangement to provide buses to convey passengers to Abuja or to railway station, depending on the choice of the passengers involved.

“A robust security arrangement involving the police, Nigeria Security and Civil Defence, Immigration service and Customs service have been made to escort passengers from Kaduna to Abuja during the period of closure.

“I would rather loose five billion dollars than lose one person.

‘’Kaduna Airport will be used as alternative,’’ he said.

On the involvement of the Airline Operators, the minister who said that all the stakeholders were involved and assured Thompson of maximum comfort during the reconstruction.

He commended Thompson for the visit and extolled the relationship between Nigeria and the Government of United Kingdom.

Earlier, the Deputy High Commissioner had expressed fear on passengers’ safety within and from Kaduna to Abuja during the period of closure.

