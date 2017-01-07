Abubakar Malami AGF meets with Buhari reportedly over Magu’s case

The AGF refused to speak to State House correspondents after his closed door meeting with the President Buhari
Reports say the closed door meeting was to discuss the allegations against the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Lawal Babachir and the Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Ibrahim Magu.
You will recall that Buhari ordered Malami to investigate the allegations against the two public officers.
Babachir Lawal was accused of diverting funds meant for Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs).
Magu was alleged to have gone against a presidential directive instructing public officials not to travel first class, living in a house allegedly belonging to a suspect under investigation by the EFCC.