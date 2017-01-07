Abubakar Malami AGF meets with Buhari reportedly over Magu’s case

The AGF refused to speak to State House correspondents after his closed door meeting with the President Buhari

  • Published:
Abubakar Malami play

Abubakar Malami

(www.newspunch.com)

Magu Presidency denies sack of EFCC boss
Magu EFCC boss responds to Attorney-General's query on corruption allegation
Magu, Babachir Lawal Buhari orders investigation of EFCC boss, SGF over alleged corruption
Magu, Babachir Lawal AGF reportedly meets Buhari over probe of top govt officials
Babachir Lawal Attorney General queries SGF over alleged N200M fraud
EFCC Powerful forces behind the trials of 'brother' Magu
Magu Report of EFCC Chairman's removal is uncertain - Attorney General
Babachir Lawal It's amazing that SGF hasn't been sacked

The Attorney of the Federation (AGF), Abubakar Malami met with President Buhari at the Presidential Villa, on Friday, January 6, 2016.

Reports say the closed door meeting was to discuss the allegations against the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Lawal Babachir and the Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Ibrahim Magu.

You will recall that Buhari ordered Malami to investigate the allegations against the two public officers.

According to Vanguard, the AGF refused to speak with State House correspondents after his meeting with the President.

ALSO READ: Magu observes Juma'at service with President Buhari in Aso Rock

Babachir Lawal was accused of diverting funds meant for Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs).

Magu was alleged to have gone against a presidential directive instructing public officials not to travel first class, living in a house allegedly belonging to a suspect under investigation by the EFCC.

Image
  • President Muhammadu Buhari with the chairman of the Presidential Committee on the North-East, Gen. Theophilus Danjuma, during the inauguration of the Committee at the Presidential Villa in Abuja on Wednesday 
  • From left: Deputy Governor of Bauchi state, Mr Nuhu Gidado presenting a souvenir to te team leader of Revenue Mobilization, Allocation and Fiscal Commission (RMAFC), Mr Yakubu Baturtur, during a courtesy call by RMAFC’s team to the Government House in Bauchi on Wednesday 
  • Deputy Governor of Bauchi state, Mr Nuhu Gidado (M) with a team of the Revenue Mobilization, Allocation and Fiscal Commission (RMAFC) during the team’s courtesy call to the Government House in Bauchi on Wednesday 
  • From left: Company Secretary, Jaiz Bank, Rukayat Salaudeen; a director of the bank, Bello Sani; and the Managing Director, Hassan Usman, at the Extra-Ordinary General Meeting of Jaiz Bank in Abuja on Wednesday 
  • From left: A director Jaiz Bank, Bello Sani; Deputy Managing Director of the bank, Mahe Abubakar; Managing Director, Hassan Usman; and the Chairman of the bank, Alhaji Umar Abdulmutallab, during the Extra-Ordinary General Meeting of Jaiz Bank in Abuja on Wednesday 
  • From left: Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Mr David Lawal; Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo; President Muhammadu Buhari; Minister of Justice, Mr Abubakar Malami; and Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development, Chief Audu Ogbeh, at the Federal Executive Council Meeting in Abuja on Wednesday 
  • The State Overseer, Deeper Life Church, Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Pastor Joshua Esho (L) and the Regional Overseer for Nyanya, Pastor Augustine Onokor, at a News Conference in Abuja on Wednesday (26/10/16), on the up-coming Emancipation Crusade with Pastor William Kumuyi of the Deeper Christian Life Ministry at the National Stadium in Abuja 
  • A view of Mubi International Cattle market in Mubi South Local Government Area of Adamawa on Wednesday 
  • Deplorable state of the Federal Prison’s road in Kuje Area Council in Abuja on Wednesday 
  • A view of Mubi International Cattle market in Mubi South Local Government Area of Adamawa on Wednesday 
  • President Muhammadu Buhari (5th, r); chairman of the Presidential Committee on the North-East (PCNEI), Gen. Theophilus Danjuma (5th, l); Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo (M); and members of the Presidential Committee on the North-East, after their inauguration at the Presidential Villa in Abuja on Wednesday  
  • From left: President of Enugu Chamber of Commerce, Industries, Mines and Agriculture (ECCIMA), Rev. Ugochukwu Chime; former Minister of Foriegn Affairs, Chief Dubem Onyia; and acting Managing Director, Federal Mortgage Bank of Nigeria, Mr Richard Esin, during first Enugu Housing Develoment Forum, in Enugu on Wednesday 
  • Some women from Luawii community in Khana Local Government Area protesting at the entrance of the Government House over alleged unlawful killing of some of their youths and husband by a traditional ruler, in Port Harcourt on Wednesda 
  • Some aggrieved women from Luawii community in Khana Local Government Area protesting at the entrance of the Government House over alleged unlawful killing of some of their youths and husband by a traditional ruler, in Port Harcourt on Wednesday 
  • Chairman of Initiates Plc, Mr Joseph Anosike; Chief Executive Officer, Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE), Mr Oscar Onyema; and Chief Executive Officer, Initiates Plc, Mr Ossai Mustapha, at the listing of the Initiates Plc at the Exchange in Lagos on Wednesday 
  • From Left: Secretary, Planning Committee on Awon Mass Wedding Festival, Mrs Onietan Bolaji; Special Assistant to Kwara Governor on Arts, Culture And Tourism, Mr Femi Adebayo, and acting Director of Culture, Kwara Ministry of Arts, Culture and Tourism, Mrs Iyabo Buhari, during a News Conference on Awon Mass Wedding Festival in Ilorin on Wednesday 
  • Members of the Nigerian Medical Association (NMA), Anambra chapter on a road show to demand implementation of the National Health Act 2014 at the Anambra Government House, in Awka on Wednesday 
  • Women from Luawii community in Khana Local Government Area protesting at the entrance of the Government House over alleged unlawful killing of some of their youths and husband by a traditional ruler, in Port Harcourt on Wednesday 
  • From left: Gov. Nasir El-Rufai Of Kaduna State, Representative of Commissioner for Agriculture and Natural Resources, Dr Kashim Abdulkadiri and Executive Director, Institute for Agriculture Research, Ahmadu Bello University, Zaria, Prof Ibrahim Abubakar at the inauguration of Pre- Season Training Workshop for Farmers on irrigated wheat production processing and utilization in Kaduna on Wednesday 
  • Cross section of participants at the inauguration of Pre- Season Training Workshop for Farmers on irrigated wheat production processing and utilization in Kaduna on Wednesday 
  • Representative of the Chairman, Board of Electoral Institute, Alhaji Baba Shettima (3RD-l); Former National Commissioner, Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Dr Nuru Yakubu (m); Director-General, The Electoral Institute (TEI), Mr Abubakar Momoh (2nd-r); Prof. Osisioma Nwolise of the Political Science Department, University of Ibadan (2nd-l); Deputy Vice Chancellor, Nigeria Turkish Nile University, Dr Steve Adeshina (3rd-l); and others during a Roundtable Discussion on Challenges and Consolidation on the use of Card Readers organized by The Electoral Institute, in Abuja on Wednesday 
  • Representative of the Chairman, Board of Electoral Institute, Alhaji Baba Shettima (l), with Prof. Osisioma Nwolise of the Political Science Department, University of Ibadan, during a Roundtable Discussion on Challenges and Consolidation on the use of Card Readers organized by The Electoral Institute, in Abuja on Wednesday 
  • From left: Minister of Labour and Employment, Sen. Chris Ngige; Minister of State for Education, Prof. Anthony Anwuka; and Minister of State for Health, Dr Osagie Ehanire, at the Federal Executive Council Meeting in Abuja on Wednesday 
  • A cross-section of Ministers at the Federal Executive Council Meeting in Abuja on Wednesday  
  • From left: Executive Director, Capital Markets Division, Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE), Mr Haruna Jalo-Waziri; Chief Executive Officer of NSE, Mr Oscar Onyema; Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of The Initiates Plc, Mr Ossai Mustapha; and Chairman of the company, Mr Joseph Anosike, at the listing of The Initiates Plc at the Exchange in Lagos on Wednesday 
  • An accident scene on Oladipo Diya Way, after Prince and Princess Estate junction at Gudu, No life was lost in Abuja on Wednesday. 
  • From left: Gov. Atiku Bagudu of Kebbi state; his wife, Zainab; Gov. Akinwunmi Ambode of Lagos state; his wife, Bolanle; wife of Edo Governor, Iara Oshiomole; Gov. Adams Oshiomole; and wife of the Speaker of Lagos state House of Assembly, Mrs Falilat Obasa, at the closing ceremony of the National Women Conference 2016 organised by Committee of Wives of Lagos State Officials (COWLSO), in Lagos on Wednesday  
  • Former president Olusegun Obasanjo (L) with the Olubadan of Ibadanland, Oba Saliu Adetunji, during a “Thank You” visit of the monarch to former president Obasanjo in Abeokuta on Tuesday 
  • The Olubadan of Ibadanland, Oba Saliu Adetunji (L) being received by the Alake of Egbaland, Oba Adedotun Gbadebo during a “Thank You” visit of the Olubadan to the Alake in Abeokuta on Tuesday 
  • The Olubadan of Ibadanland, Oba Saliu Adetunji (L) speaking his “Thank You” visit to the Alake of Egbaland, Oba Adedotun Gbadebo at Ake palace in Abeokuta on Tuesday 
  • Gbedu Oba (Royal Drums) being played to entertain guests during a “Thank You” visit of the Olubadan of Ibadanland to the Alake of Egbaland, in Abeokuta on Tuesday 
  • From left: National President of Radio, Television, Theatre and Arts Workers Union (RATTAWU), Dr Yemisi Bamgbose; Chairman and Managing Director of Premier Lotto, Dr Kessington Adebutu; National Deputy President of RATTAWU, Mr Sunday Olu-Jethro, at the presentation of RATTAWU’s Pillar of Support Award to Dr Kessington Adebutu at the 2016 RATTAWU National Merit Award Ceremony in Lagos on Tuesday evening. 
  • From left: National General Secretary of the Radio, Television, Theatre and Arts Workers Union (RATTAWU), Mr Henry Odugala; National President of RATTAWU; Dr Yemisi Bamgbose; Chairman and Managing Director of Premier Lotto, Dr Kessington Adebutu; National Deputy President of RATTAWU, Mr Sunday Olu-Jethro, at the presentation of RATTAWU’s Pillar of Support Award to Dr Kessington Adebutu, popularly called Baba Ijebu at the 2016 RATTAWU National Merit Award Ceremony in Lagos on Tuesday evening. 

Author

Chika Ebuzor

Chika Ebuzor is a Senior Associate at Pulse. He loves God, and is passionate about public relations and new media. Email: chika.ebuzor@ringier.ng

Top 3

1 Patience Jonathan How Police raided home of ex-First Ladybullet
2 Sambisa Forest Have foreign nations been supporting Boko Haram?bullet
3 Arik Air Passengers assault airline staff over delayed flightbullet

Local

 
Shiites Muslim leaders visit Femi Fani-Kayode in Abuja
N-Power
N-Power FG begins payment of N30,000 monthly stipends to beneficiaries
President Buhari
Buhari President is too old, he needs to give way to a younger man - Bishop Okah
Dieziani Madueke
Diezani Why $153M theft should make you very angry