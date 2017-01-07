Abubakar Malami AGF meets with Buhari reportedly over Magu’s case

The Attorney of the Federation (AGF), Abubakar Malami met with President Buhari at the Presidential Villa, on Friday, January 6, 2016.

Reports say the closed door meeting was to discuss the allegations against the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Lawal Babachir and the Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Ibrahim Magu.

You will recall that Buhari ordered Malami to investigate the allegations against the two public officers.

According to Vanguard, the AGF refused to speak with State House correspondents after his meeting with the President.

Babachir Lawal was accused of diverting funds meant for Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs).