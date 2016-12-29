Abubakar lll :  Sultan of Sokoto rejects equal inheritance bill

Sultan of Sokoto, Alhaji Sa’ad Abubakar lll has rejected that a bill that seeks to ensure that men and women get equal rights to inheritance.

The Sultan disclosed his stand on the issue while speaking in Gusau at the closing ceremony of the 20th Zamfara State Annual Qur’anic Recitation Competition, claiming the bill was against the Islamic religion.

The bill before the federal legislature seeks equal right for male and female children in the sharing of inherited family property and proposes that a widow is entitled to the custody of her children unless it is contrary to the interests and welfare of the children.

“Our religion is our total way of life; therefore, we will not accept any move to change what Allah permitted us to do.”

“Islam is a peaceful religion; we have been living peacefully with Christians and followers of other religions in this country. Therefore, we should be allowed to perform our religion effectively,” the Sultan said.

