Abubakar Abdulsalami Head of State condoles with family of Late Kure

Former Head of State, General Abubakar Abdulsalami on Monday condoled with the family of Late Abdulkadir Kure former Governor of Niger State.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), reports that Chief Imam of Minna central mosque Sheikh Ibrahim Abu Fari offered special prayers for the soul of Kure during Abdulsalami’s visit.

Alhaji Ahmed Ketso, State Deputy Governor, Senator Philip Aduda and Rep. Abdullahi Mahmud (Agaie/Lapai) were the early callers.

Residents in and outside the metropolis were seen trooping into the residence to console the family.

The 31 Artillery Brigade and Training/ Doctrine Command (TRADOC), of the Nigerian Army in Minna, were also visited the family.