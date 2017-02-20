Abike Dabiri ‘Killing of Nigerians in SA is unacceptable,’ Presidential aide says

Senior Special Assistant to the President on Foreign Affairs and Diaspora, Abike Dabiri-Erewa has said that the killing of Nigerians in South Africa is unacceptable.

Dabiri-Erewa also urged the South African government to take decisive and definitive measures to protect Nigerian citizens within its borders.

She made the comments via a statement released in reaction to recent xenophobic attacks against Nigerians.

“These attacks should not be allowed to continue because it is a big setback,” she said.

“We have lost about 116 Nigerians in the last two years. And in 2016 alone, about 20 were killed. This is unacceptable to the people and Government of Nigeria,” Dabiri-Erewa added.

She also advised Nigerians to be extra cautious as it looks like the South African government seems to have no control over these attacks.

