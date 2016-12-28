Abdulmumin Jibrin :  Lawmaker denies sneaking out of UK

Suspended House of Reps member, Abdulmumin Jibrin has denied that he snuck out of the United Kingdom.

According to Premium Times, Herman Hembe, the Chairman of House Committee on Federal Capital Territory, earlier alleged that Jibrin left the UK because he was being investigated for corruption.

According to Hembe, “I understand that the suspended Hon. Abdulmumin Jibrin has fled back to Nigeria after report of his ownership of five foreign accounts in Barclays Bank and property located at No. 81, Cotswold Gardens, London, NW2, 1PE in London was published‎.

“I wish to remind Jibrin that there is no longer hiding place for criminals.”

Jibrin however dismissed the comment, saying he came back to Nigeria so he could help anti-corruption agencies with their investigation into the alleged budget padding scandal.

He said “I returned to the country on the invitation of one of the anti-graft agencies who needed additional information from me as they were finalising investigation and ready to arraign Hon. Hembe and few others.

“I visited the agency and provided what they required and signed to stand witness.

“Hon. Hembe is obviously aware of this fact and has been panicky and running helter-skelter including trying to get the Speaker to intervene and save him.

“I travelled peacefully from the Nnamdi Azikwe airport Abuja and landed at Heathrow Airport and same on my way back.

“I also enjoyed my stay in London and other part of Europe catching up with my vast international network, delivering lectures and granting interviews.

“I have responded to the lame allegations and my response are in the public glare.”