Abdullahi Dikko Court orders interim forfeiture of 17 vehicles found in ex-Customs boss' warehouse

Former comptroller General of Customs, Abdullahi Dikko has forfeited the 17 vehicles recovered from his warehouse in Kaduna to the Federal Government.

A Federal High Court sitting in Kaduna on Friday, February 24, gave an interim order of forfeiture of the 'stolen' vehicles.

Justice S.M Shuaibu gave the order in favour of an exparte application deposed to by an operative of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Adamu Waziri.

The application, which was filed on the 23rd of February, 2017, asked for an interim forfeiture of the 17 vehicles, which are in the EFCC custody, to the Federal Government.

Justice Shuaibu in his ruling held that "the seventeen (17) vehicles which are now in the custody of the applicant, Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) and as properly described and listed in the schedule marked exhibit EFCC 2 attached to the affidavit in support of the application are hereby forfeited to the Federal Government of Nigeria in the interim pending conclusion of the investigation."

On February 20, 2017, operatives of the EFCC stormed the warehouse of the former Customs boss on Nnamdi Azikwe Street, Kaduna and discovered 17 exotic vehicles suspected to be proceeds of crime.