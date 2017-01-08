Abdulkadir Kure Niger Govt declares 3-days mourning, public holiday to honour ex-Governor

The Niger state government has declared a three day mourning over the death of Alhaji Abdulkadir Kure a Former Governor of the state .

The News Agency of Nigeria ( NAN) reports that Jonathan Vatsa, the state’s Commissioner for Information, disclosed this in a statement in Minna on Sunday.

He further stated that all flags should be at half mast through out the state during the mourning period.

According to the Commissioner, Gov. Abubakar Bello has also declared a work free day on the day of the burial of the former governor to enable citizens accord the departed leader a befitting burial and respect.

Vatsa expressed that the government will miss the wise counsel of the former governor, who despite political differences never fail to offer meaningful advice to the present government.

“Engineer Abdulkadir Abdullahi Kure remain a leader who out of office showed concern for the development of our state," he said.

He added that the intervention of the former governor during the recent labour crisis in the state was not only legendary but showed him as an elder statesman, whose main concern was for the good, progress and unity of the state.