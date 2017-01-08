Abdulkadir Kure Dogara condoles with Niger over ex-Governor's death

Dogara also described the late politician as a progressive and seasoned technocrat whose experience and wisdom would be missed.
A statement issued by his Special Adviser on Media & Public Affairs, Mr Turaki Hassan, on Sunday Dogara described Kure’s death as a big loss.
Dogara further described the late politician as a progressive and seasoned technocrat whose experience and wisdom would be missed.
ALSO READ: IBB mourns ex-Niger state Governor
He extended his condolence to Kure’s family, and prayed God to grant them the fortitude to bear the irreparable loss.