Abdulkadir Kure Body of Ex-Niger governor arrives Minna [PHOTOS]

Kure’s body was flown into the Minna International Airport at about 8:24 pm on Tuesday, January 10, 2017, on a chartered plane.

Remains of former Niger State governor, Abdulkadir Abdullahi Kure arrive Minna on Tuesday, January 10, 2017. play

The remains of former Niger State governor, Abdulkadir Abdullahi Kure have arrived Nigeria from Germany.

Kure’s body was flown into the Minna International Airport at about 8:24 pm on Tuesday, January 10, 2017, on a chartered plane with registration number, 5N-FCT.

The body was received in Minna by Governor Alhaji Abubakar Sani Bello; Deputy Governor, Alh. Ahmed Ketso; members of the state executive council; Etsu Lapai, Alhaji Umar Bago Tafida; Etsu Agaie, Alhaji Nuhu Yusuf and Emir of Minna, Alhaji Umar Faruq Bahago.

Kure will be buried on Wednesday, January 11, after Janiaza prayers at Muslim Eid-prayer ground in Minna and 3-day Fidau prayers at Minna Central Mosque.

The former governor died on Sunday, January 8, at a German hospital. He was 60 years old.

