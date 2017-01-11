Abdulkadir Kure Body of Ex-Niger governor arrives Minna [EXCLUSIVE PHOTOS]

The remains of former Niger State governor, Abdulkadir Abdullahi Kure have arrived Nigeria from Germany.

Kure’s body was flown into the Minna International Airport at about 8:24 pm on Tuesday, January 10, 2017, on a chartered plane with registration number, 5N-FCT.

The body was received in Minna by Governor Alhaji Abubakar Sani Bello; Deputy Governor, Alh. Ahmed Ketso; members of the state executive council; Etsu Lapai, Alhaji Umar Bago Tafida; Etsu Agaie, Alhaji Nuhu Yusuf and Emir of Minna, Alhaji Umar Faruq Bahago.

Kure will be buried on Wednesday, January 11, after Janiaza prayers at Muslim Eid-prayer ground in Minna and 3-day Fidau prayers at Minna Central Mosque.

The former governor died on Sunday, January 8, at a German hospital. He was 60 years old.