Abdulfatah Ahmed Kwara Gov releases 1st and 2nd quarter allocation to institutions

Kwara State Governor, Alhaji Abdulfatah Ahmed has directed the immediate release of first and second quarter allocation to tertiary institutions in the State.

He also declared that any institution head who fails to meet revenue targets resulting in salary arrears will be changed.

In a statement sent to Pulse by the Governor's media aide Femi Akorede, Governor Ahmed was said to have given the directive during a meeting with heads of government owned- tertiary institutions in the state, explaining that the revenue projection for the schools has been included in the 2017 budget proposal, and formed the basis of agreed subventions.

He noted that the heads of schools in the State must intensify efforts to market their institutions, increase student numbers and enhance their internally generated revenue (IGR) to meet recurrent expenditure.

The Governor said this will ensure that they meet their part of the projected revenue, while assuring that the State government will continue to meet its obligations to the institutions in terms of provisions of subventions and infrastructure.

Alhaji Ahmed, however, expressed confidence that the management of the institutions will meet their targets and pledged the state government's continued support.

The Governor said that Institutions will soon be restructured and made self-sustaining in view of current economic realities and global trends.

Continuing, Governor Ahmed disclosed that the government will soon set up a committee to assess the infrastructure needs of the institutions, which will be funded under the Kwara State Infrastructure Development Fund (IFK).