Home > Local >

Abdulfatah Ahmed :  Kwara Gov flags off N41M empowerment for women

Abdulfatah Ahmed Kwara Gov flags off N41M empowerment for women

Governor Ahmed said his administration has prioritized the informal sector as a major driver of economic activities

  • Published:
Governor Abdulfatah Ahmed play

Governor Abdulfatah Ahmed of Kwara state

(Punch)

Solar Road World's 1st innovation opens in France as Kwara sets to copy
Abdulfatah Ahmed Kwara governor calls for reforms of judicial system
Abdulfatah Ahmed Governor commends military on fight against insurgency
Abdulfatah Ahmed Kwara Gov to settle salary backlog within 3 months
Abulfatah Ahmed Kwara Gov says Perm Sec didn't receive multiple salaries
In Kwara NAFDAC destroys N30m counterfeit products

The Kwara State Governor, Dr Abdulfatah Ahmed has flagged off a N41M empowerment scheme for women in the state.

The Governor who made a symbolic presentation of cheques to beneficiaries at the Banquet hall, Ilorin, said his administration has prioritized the informal sector as a major driver of economic activities and as the area in which majority of the people are making a living, according to a statement from the State government made available to Pulse.

He said the remaining balance of N21M will be released to qualified women in the coming month noting that empowerment is part of his administration’s efforts to enhance the livelihoods of women.

According to him, “it is designed to assist women who are the powerful majority of the electorate and are in dire need of financial assistance to do their businesses”.

ALSO READ: Governor Ahmed orders all contractors on state projects to return to sites immediately

The Governor said the approach of his administration is to strengthen the informal sector, which is: the Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSME) under which micro-credit funds are disbursed via micro finance banks to qualified cooperative groups.

He said the first set of beneficiaries are drawn from the three senatorial districts of the state, saying the decision to prioritize women was born out of the role they played in shaping the society politically, socially and economically.

“In view of this, this government has put in place various programmes to educate, and empower women and young girls with the tools, resources and skills necessary to build productive lives for the benefit of the society”, the Governor stated.

The Governor who expressed optimism concerning the repayment, noted that the scheme has recorded a 75 percent repayment rate.

He stated that women have greater incentive to utilize the funds prudently and repay on schedule.

Earlier, the Commissioner for Women Affairs and Social Development, Dr (Mrs) Ayinke Saka, disclosed that the state government under the first phase of the programme empowered 350 women across the 16 LGAs.

Do you ever witness anything interesting or exciting? Just take out your phone and send us the exclusive pictures or video and we will pay you cash. More information here or just e-mail to eyewitness@pulse.ng or What's App to 09098947580. Please include what, who, when, where, why.

Author

Jude Egbas

Jude Egbas is an Editor at Pulse. Egbas actually believes that Nigeria is a great country if poor leadership magically disappears. His weekends belong to Arsenal. Follow him on Twitter @egbas

Top 3

1 EFCC Powerful forces behind the trials of 'brother' Magubullet
2 Jafaru Isa Buhari’s friend returns N70M arms deal cash to governmentbullet
3 In Lagos Nigerian breweries in Iganmu gutted by firebullet

Local

Robert Smith, the American billionaire who offered scholarships to the Chibok girls.
Chibok Girls Profile of the American billionaire who offered scholarship to students
President's spokesman, Mallam Shehu
Garba Shehu Presidential spokesman says appointments to FG boards, agencies maybe announced early 2017
Muhammadu Buhari
Buhari President is no longer in charge of the government – Opadokun
One of the 21 Chibok school girls released by Boko Haram carries her baby during their visit to meet President Muhammadu Buhari In Abuja, Nigeria. REUTERS/Afolabi Sotunde
Chibok Girls American billionaire offers scholarship to students – Garba Shehu