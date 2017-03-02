Abdulfatah Ahmed Judges should be bold, fearless, incorruptible - Gov

Ahmed said  the integrity, independence and impartiality of the judiciary were essential in  promoting human rights and fostering development.

  Published:
Governor Abdulfatah Ahmed play

Governor Abdulfatah Ahmed of Kwara state

(Punch)

Gov. Abdulfatah Ahmed of Kwara has called on judges to help fight corruption while upholding the rule of law.

The governor made the  call on Wednesday in Ilorin at the swearing-in of a new Grand Kadi of  the Shariah Court, Hon. Muhammed Ola Abdulkadir.

“Recent happenings on alleged corruption against some members of the judiciary make the public question the integrity of the judiciary.

“Judges across the country should be bold, fearless, incorruptible, follow the principles of the constitution and promote democracy,” he said.

Ahmed said  the integrity, independence and impartiality of the judiciary were essential in  promoting human rights and fostering development.

“ The judiciary must be inclusive and promote social justice.

“ Ensuring equal treatment of all before the law goes a long way in building trust in the credibility of the judicial system,” he said.

The governor stressed that all citizens must have unrestricted and equal access to justice at all times  while  the rights of all must be protected regardless of gender, age or status.

According to Ahmed,   justice helps society create organised human relations and forms the basis of strong institutions and good governance.

Earlier, the Attorney-General and Commissioner for Justice, Kamaldeen Ajibade,   said the newly sworn-in Grand Kadi had  satisfied all the constitutional provisions relating to the appointment.

Responding, the Grand Kadi pledged to  live up to the expectations  of the people of the state.

He promised to reflect transparency, honesty, justice and accountability in the judicial system, adding that he would  build upon the legacies of his predecessors. 

