Abdulfatah Ahmed Gov promises to use IGR for people focused programs

Kwara state Governor, Abdulfatah Ahmed.

Kwara State Governor, Alhaji Abdulfatah Ahmed, says the State government will continue to judiciously use tax revenue for infrastructure and other socio-economic programs.

Governor Ahmed gave this assurance on Thursday in Ilorin when he hosted High Networth Individuals and Corporate Organisations at a Breakfast Meeting organised by the Kwara State Internal Revenue Service (KWIRS).

In a statement made available to Pulse, Governor Ahmed assured that the State government is working round the clock to bridge the infrastructure deficit across the State.

He said his administration's determination to reduce the infrastructural gap in the State led to the establishment of the Kwara Infrastructural Development Fund (IF-K), which according to him provides a reliable funding for capital projects through tax revenue.

Alhaji Ahmed however emphasized that tax payment is necessary for the attainment of socio-economic growth, urging all business owners and residents within the tax net to pay their taxes regularly.

He added that societies can only move forward when they have a proper tax collection and management system.

Speaking earlier, the KWIRS Chairman, Dr. Muritala Awodun disclosed that the Revenue Service generated about N17.4B in 2016 as against N7.2bn generated by the State in 2015.

