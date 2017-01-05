Abba Kyari Nigerian High Commission reportedly pays Chief Of Staff's hospital bill

Chief of Staff, Abba Kyari has reportedly enjoyed the finances of the Nigerian High Commission in UK when the commissioner paid his medical bills .

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Abba Kyari play

Abba Kyari

(Twitter)

Abba Kyari Buhari's Chief of Staff battling diabetes abroad
Buhari Real reason Senate rejected President's Ambassadorial nominees
EFCC Powerful forces behind the trials of 'brother' Magu
Ibrahim Magu Presidential aides block EFCC boss from seeing Buhari over Senate rejection
Magu, Buhari 5 Things President can do with rejected EFCC Chairman

The Nigerian High Commission in the UK has reportedly picked up the hospital bills for Abba Kyari, the Chief of Staff to President Muhammadu Buhari.

In a recent report by SaharaReporters, Kyari’s medical bill was picked up by the Nigerian encoy in UK when the president’s chief aide was treated at Wellington Hospital, St. John’s Wood, London, in December 2016.

It was further reported that Adah Simon Ogah, Nigeria’s acting High Commissioner, had signed a letter confirming the embassy's preparedness to foot the medical bill of the Chief of Staff.

Simon Ogah's letter play

Nigerian High Commissioner in UK, Simon Ogah's letter

(SaharaReporters)

 

The letter, which was reportedly addressed to Professor Paul of Wellington Hospital provides a confirmation of the role of the High Commission in Kyari’s treatment.

ALSO READ: Abba Kyari battling diabetes abroad

Dated December 1, 2016 and titled “Letter of Guarantee In Respect Of Alhaji Abba Kyari,” the letter reads: “I write to confirm that the Nigeria High Commission, London, United Kingdom, will guarantee the payment of all medical bills of Alhaji Abba Kyari, Chief of Staff to the President, Federal Republic of Nigeria.”

Image
  • Wife of the Rivers Governor, Justice Suzzette Nyesom-Wike (R) carring Baby of the year, baby Egba Jeremiah with Mother of the baby, Mrs Rebecca Jeremiah during the her visit to the University of Port Harcourt Teaching Hospital in Port Harcourt on Monday.   
  • From left: Principal Public Officer, National Population Commission (NPC), Mrs Aishat Yakubu; Chief Statistician of NPC, Mr Ayodele George; State Director of the NPC, Mrs Olushola Oshideko at the Presentation birth certificate to the Mother of the New Born Baby, Mrs Aderonke Akande and her Husband, Mr Olumide Akande during the official visit of the NPC to Lagos-Island Maternity Hospital in Lagos on Sunday   
  • Children having fun at Magic-land during new year holiday in Abuja on Monday   
  • Children having fun at Magic-land during new year holiday in Abuja on Monday   
  • Children having fun at Magic-land during new year holiday in Abuja on Monday   
  • Children having fun at the Palms Playing Ground during new year holiday in Ibadan on Monday   
  • Children having fun at the Palms Playing Ground during new year holiday in Ibadan on Monday   
  • From left: Bauchi State Commissioner for Women Affairs, Hajia Asabe Hamma; Wife of Bauchi State Governor, Hajia Hadiza Muhammed; and mother of the first baby of the Year, Mrs Maryam Usman during the commissioner visit to specialist Hospital in Bauchi on Monday   
  • A empty road of Herbert Macaulay way during the new year holiday in Abuja on Monday   
  • Traders selling Onions at Nyanya market in Abuja on Monday   
  • Girls hawking ground-nuts in Abuja on Monday   
  • Holiday makers boarding at a bus stop to travel back to their station after the New Year holiday in Lagos on Monday   
  • Travellers boarding a taxi at Zuba park after the New Year holiday in Abuja on Monday    
  • Jawara dancers performing during an outing recently in Nasarawa state.   
  • Young men celebrating the New Year at Imiringi town in Obgia Local Government Area of Bayelsa on Monday   
  • A partially empty township road during the New Year holiday in Minna, Niger capital on Monday    
  • Some Children of Cathedral of St. Michael, during the New Year Church Service in Kaduna on Sunday   
  • First Baby of the year, Samson, delivered at General Hospital Badagry in Lagos on Sunday (1/1/17). The baby was delivered at 12.01. A.M   
  • Wife of the Governor of Lagos State, Mrs Bolanle Ambode (l), with the First Baby of the year in to General Hospital Badagry, Samson, and presenting a gift to the mother, Mrs Grace Samson, during her Goodwill Visit to General Hospitals to welcome the first Baby of the Year in Lagos on Sunday   
  • Lagos-State Commissioner for Health,Dr. Jide Idris (3rd l); Wife of Governor of Lagos-State, Mrs Bolanle Ambode (2nd r); Mother of the first Baby of the year, Mrs Aderonke Akande and Her Husband, Mr Olumide, during Goodwill Visit of the wife of the Governor to Lagos to the Island Maternity Hospital to welcome the first Baby of the Year in Lagos on Sunday   
  • Children of Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs), displaying their Christmas gift items during the visit of the September 20 foundation, a private Initiative of Abayomi Awobokun to Garku IDP Camp in Mararaba,Nyanyan, in Abuja.   
  • Goc 6 Div. Port Harcourt, Maj.-Gen. Kamisu Abdulkarim, Presenting, arms and ammunition recovered, during A “Cleanup Operation” on Cultist And Militant camps in Omoku Community, Ogba/Egbema/Ndoni LGA of Rivers on Sunday   
  • Parishioners of the Sacred Heart Catholic church, Gwagwalada in Abuja, putting incense inside the fire and to warm themselves, during the cross over to 2017 at the early hour of the day on Sunday   
  • Parishioners of the Sacred Heart Catholic church Gwagwalada in Abuja, during the cross over to 2017 at the early hour of the day on Sunday   
  • Procession at the New year Church Service at the Cathedral of St James the Great Oke Bola in Ibadan on Sunday   
  • Cathedral of St. Michael Choirs, during the New Year Church Service In Kaduna on Sunday   
  • Commissioner of Police Kaduna State, Mr Agjole Abeh; I-G Ibrahim Idris and District Head of Goska, Mr Moses Barde, during the visit of I-G and his Team to the crises affected areas in Kafanchan, Kaduna State on Saturday   
  • From left: District head of Dangoma, Alhaji Alhassan Saidu; I-G Ibrahim Idris, and D-I-G operations, Habila Joshak, during the visit of I-G and his team to the affected areas in Kafanchan, Kaduna State on Saturday   
  • From Left: Bishop of Tinubu, Methodist Church, Rt. Rev. Oladapo Babalola; Prelate, Methodist Church of Nigeria, His eminence, Samuel Uche; Secretary of conference, Rt. Rev. Micheal Akinwale, and Bishop of Evangelism, Rt. Rev. Edoka Amuta, at the New Year service of the Methodist Church of Nigeria in Lagos on Sunday   
  • From Left: Legal Secretary, Anglican Diocese of Lagos, Folasade Adetiba, provost of the Cathedral, Very Rev. Adebola Ojofeitimi, Diocesan, Most Rev. Dr Adebola Ademowo, and Deputy Registrar, Segun Ajayi, at the New Year service of the Methodist Church of Nigeria in Lagos on Sunday   
  • First Baby of the year with the mother, Mrs Nafisat Lawal-Bello, at the Maitama General Hospital in Abuja on Sunday (1/1/17). The Baby was delivered at 12.29.A.M.   
  • First Baby of the year at university college hospital in Ibadan on Sunday   
  • Acting Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, Ibrahim Magu (L), distributing food items to the internally displaced persons (IDPs), during his visit to their camps in Abuja   
  • From left: Celebrant and Director General, Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency (NIMASA), Dr Dakuku Peterside; Former member of the House of Representatives, Mr Asita O. Asita and Sen. Magnus Abe, during the 46th birthday celebration of th Director General of NIMASA in Port Harcourt at the weekend.   

Author

Gbenga Bada

Gbenga Bada is an Editor at Pulse. A well bred journalist with a flair for entertainment, society and arts, Gbenga loves covering events and reporting personalities for the public consumption. Reach me via Email: gbenga.bada@ringier.ng

Top 3

1 Patience Jonathan How Police raided home of ex-First Ladybullet
2 Sambisa Forest Have foreign nations been supporting Boko Haram?bullet
3 Fayose 'God, shame my husband's enemies in 2017,' Governor's wife praysbullet

Local

 
Shiites Muslim leaders visit Femi Fani-Kayode in Abuja
N-Power
N-Power FG begins payment of N30,000 monthly stipends to beneficiaries
President Buhari
Buhari President is too old, he needs to give way to a younger man - Bishop Okah
Governor Kashim Shettima receives 'rescued' Chibok schoolgirl, Rakiya Abubakar and her baby in Maiduguri
InBorno Gov. Shettima receives 'rescued' Chibok girl, baby [PHOTOS]