Abba Kyari Nigerian High Commission reportedly pays Chief Of Staff's hospital bill

The Nigerian High Commission in the UK has reportedly picked up the hospital bills for Abba Kyari, the Chief of Staff to President Muhammadu Buhari.

In a recent report by SaharaReporters, Kyari’s medical bill was picked up by the Nigerian encoy in UK when the president’s chief aide was treated at Wellington Hospital, St. John’s Wood, London, in December 2016.

It was further reported that Adah Simon Ogah, Nigeria’s acting High Commissioner, had signed a letter confirming the embassy's preparedness to foot the medical bill of the Chief of Staff.

The letter, which was reportedly addressed to Professor Paul of Wellington Hospital provides a confirmation of the role of the High Commission in Kyari’s treatment.

Dated December 1, 2016 and titled “Letter of Guarantee In Respect Of Alhaji Abba Kyari,” the letter reads: “I write to confirm that the Nigeria High Commission, London, United Kingdom, will guarantee the payment of all medical bills of Alhaji Abba Kyari, Chief of Staff to the President, Federal Republic of Nigeria.”