EU 43 Nigerians deported from 3 European countries

The deportees, who are all male were brought back with a chartered Hifly aircraft, amidst tight security.

  • Published:
Stranded passengers at the Murtala Mohammed Airport in Lagos play

Stranded passengers at the Murtala Mohammed Airport in Lagos

(Twitter)

NIS Body deports 448 illegal immigrants through Seme border post
Boko Haram Cameroon deports 450 Nigerians to avert possible attack
Super Man Nigerian drug dealer breaks out of Indian prison to avoid deportation
In Spain Nigerian girls forced into prostitution after voodoo rituals
Dangerous Love Woman nabbed while smuggling boyfriend out of jail in suitcase
Nowhere to Hide Nigerian drug convict who escaped from Indian prison re-arrested
James Ibori Ex-Governor says he was not deported from UK
Tales Of Woe 'Libyan officials tortured us, raped our ladies'- Deportees (Photos)

No fewer than 43 Nigerians were on Thursday deported from Italy, Germany and Belgium, for committing various offences.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the deportees arrived at the Murtala Muhammed International Airport (MMlA), Lagos at about 8.40 p.m.

The deportees, who are all male were brought back with a chartered Hifly aircraft with registration number CS-TQW, amidst tight security.

Alhaji Muhammad Sani Sidi, the Director-General, National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA), confirmed the development to NAN.

He said 33 of the deportees were from Italy, while the other seven and another three were deported from Germany and Italy, respectively.

Sidi,  represented by by Dr Onimode Bandele, the Deputy Director, Search and Rescue, NEMA, said NEMA and other sister agencies were at the airport to receive the deportees.

“They were deported for committing various offences in their host countries and as you can see, our agencies are here to do the needful.

“As a responsible government, we cannot just leave our citizens to enter the country without giving them a good welcome and assisting them to get back to their families,” he said.

Sidi advised Nigerians to stay in the country and develop it together.

ALSO READ: Government expels over 500 Nigerians

He said some stipends would be given to the deportees to facilitate their transportation to their various destinations.

NAN reports that other agencies who were at the airport to receive the deportees included officials of the National Agency for the Prohibition of Trafficking in Persons, the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency, the Nigerian Police Force and the Nigeria Immigration Service.

Image
  • Zonal Coordinator, Nigerian Customs Service, Zone A, Mr Monday Abueh (L), with the Comptroller of Customs, Seme Area Command, Mr Dimka David (2nd L), and other officials during the visit of the Zonal Coordinator to Seme Area Command on Wednesday (01/02/17)   
  • Some of the seized Motorcycles and Vehicles by Nigerian Customs Service, Ogun State Command in Abeokuta on Wednesday (1/2/17)   
  • From left: Secretary to Oyo State Government, Mr Olalekan Alli; Oyo State Commissioner for Environment, Mr Isaac Ishola and Gov Abiola Ajimobi of Oyo State, during a programme to sensitize the people of Oyo State on enforcement of Environmental Law, in Ibadan on Wednesday (1/2/17)   
  • Officials of Oyo State Government sweeping the street at Bere Area of Ibadan, during a programme to sensitize the people of Oyo State on enforcement of Environmental Law, in Ibadan on Wednesday (1/2/17   
  • L-R Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Mr Abubakar Malami; the Chairman, Board of Trustees of Initiative for Socio-Cultural Fairness and Equity (FISE), Justice Adolphus Kabiri-Whyte; and a member of the FISE, Mrs Ann If-Chukwuemeka, during the groups courtesy visit to the Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice in Abuja on Tuesday (31/1/17)   
  • From left: A member of the board of Initiative for Socio-Cultural Fairness and Equity (FISE), Mrs Ann If-Chukwuemeka; Chairman, Board of Trustees FISE, Justice Adolphus Kabiri-Whyte; Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Mr Abubakar Malami; and other members of the board of FISE, Chief Vitus Egwagu and Mr Alexander Ihesie, during the group’s courtesy visit to the Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice in Abuja on Tuesday (31/1/17   
  • An overloaded vehicle on the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway on Wednesday (1/2/17)  
  • Minister of Finance, Mrs Kemi Adeosun (L) and Divisional President, MasterCard Middle East Africa, Mr Daniel Monehin, during the latter’s courtesy visit to the Minister in Abuja   
  • Nigerians deported from the United Kingdom sorting their luggage on their arrival at the Murtala Mohammed International Airport in Lagos on Wednesday (1/2/17). The Nigerians deported are 41, which include 33 males and 8 females   
  • Some of the Nigerians deported from the United Kingdom alight from the aircraft on their arrival at the Murtala Mohammed International Airport in Lagos on Wednesday (1/2/17). The Nigerians deported are 41, which include 33 males and 8 females   
  • Nigerians deported from the United Kingdom sorting their luggage on their arrival at the Murtala Mohammed International Airport in Lagos on Wednesday (1/2/17). The Nigerians deported are 41, which include 33 males and 8 females   
  • MuhammaduBindow of Adamawa, consoling victims of JimetaOld Marketfire incidentduring his visit to the scene in Yolaon Wednesday (1/2/17)   
  • Partof Jimeta Old Marketrazed by fire in Yolaon Wednesday (1/2/17) 
  • From left: Executive Director of Human Resource, Hajia Halima Aliyu; Managing Director of Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN), Dr Atiku Abubakar; Managing Director, Transmission Service Provider, Mr Tom Uwah; and Executive Director, Finance and Accounts, TCN, Mr Sonny Iroche, at a news conference to highlight the achievements, challenges of 2016 and plans for the year 2017, in Abuja on Wednesday (1/2/17 
  • Participants at a news conference to highlight the achievements, challenges of 2016 and plans for the year 2017 by Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN), in Abuja on Wednesday (1/2/17 
  • Gov. Simon Lalong of Plateau (R) speaking during presentation of the 2016 Financial Report to stakeholders in Jos on Wednesday (1/2/17) 
  • From left: Secretary to the Plateau Government, Mr Rufus Bature; Deputy Governor of Plateau, Prof. Sonni Tyoden; and Gov. Simon Lalong, after presentation of the 2016 Financial Report to stakeholders by the Governor in Jos On Wednesday (1/2/17)   
  • Wife of the Governor of Kebbi, Dr Zainab Bagudu addressing participants at the World Hijab Day celebration in Birni Kebbi on Wednesday (1/2/17)   
  • From Left: Chairman of the occasion, Pastor Festus Lamoshe; Convener, Pastor Tunji Onileaja; Pastor Folu Adeboye, wife of the General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG), Worldwide, Pastor Enoch Adeboye; Guest Speaker, Pastor Femi Atoyebi; and National Secretary of RCCG, Pastor Johnson Odesola, at the 3th Pastor Enoch Adeboye’s Annual Birthday Public Lecture, in Lagos on Wednesday (1/2/17   
  • Suspected killers of the Commandant, Command Day Secondary School, Apapta in Ibadan, Col. Ekok Okeyin, during their arraignment at Court 6, Magistrate Court Iyaganku in Ibadan on Wednesday (1/2/17)   
  • Members of the National Association of Nigerian Nurses and Midwives, University College Hospital (UCH) branch, protesting over non-payment of arrears of their entitlements, in Ibadan on Wednesday (1/2/17) 
  • From Left: Secretary to Oyo State Government, Mr Olalekan Alli; Oyo State Commissioner for Environment, Isaac Ishola; and Gov. Abiola Ajimobi, during a sensitisation programme on Enforcement of Environmental Law, by the Governor in Ibadan on Wednesday(1/2/17) 
  • Officials of Oyo State Government sweeping during a sensitisation programme on Enforcement of Environmental Law, by Gov. Abiola Ajimobi, at Bere area in Ibadan  
  • From left: Deputy Commandant, National Defence College (NDC), Maj.-Gen. Gabriel Ode; Sen. Ben Murray-Bruce, and Commandant of NDC, Rear Adm. Samuel Alade, during the visit of the Senator to deliver a lecture on: “Information As A Tool For National Security: The Role Of The Media”, to course 25 of the College in Abuja on Wednesday (1/2/17) 
  • Commandant of the National Defence College, Rear Adm. Samuel Alade (L), presenting a souvenir to the Guest Lecturer, Sen. Ben Murray-Bruce, during his visit to deliver a lecture on: “Information As A Tool For National Security: The Role Of The Media”, to course 25 of the College in Abuja on Wednesday (1/2/17)   
  • Sitting from left: Guest Lecturer, Sen. Ben Murray-Bruce; Commandant of the National Defence College (NDC), Rear Adm. Samuel Alade; and NDC course 25 participants, after a Lecture delivered by the Senator on: “Information As A Tool For National Security: The Role Of The Media”, to course 25 of the College in Abuja on Wednesday (1/2/17   
  • Vice President Yemi Osinbajo (M) Chairman, National Populations Commission, Eze Duruiheoma (L) with New Commissioners: and members of Federal Executive Council after the Swearing-In of New Commissioners at the Federal Executive Council Meeting in Abuja on Wednesday (1/2/2017)   
  • From left: Minister of Niger Delta Affairs, Mr Uguru Usani; Minister of Transport, Mr Chibuike Amaechi; and Minister of State for Health, Dr Osagie Ehanire at the Federal Executive Council Meeting in Abuja on Wednesday (1/2/2017)   
  • From left: Minister of State for Education, Prof Anthony Anwuka; Minister of Industry, Trade and Investment, Mr Okechukwu Enalamah and the Minister of Science and Technology, Dr Ogbonnaya Onu at the Federal Executive Council Meeting in Abuja on Wednesday (1/2/2017)   
  • From left: Head of Civil Service, Mrs Winifred Oyo-Ita; Chief of Staff, Alhaji Abba Kyari; Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Mr Daavid Lawal and Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo at the Federal Executive Council Meeting in Abuja on Wednesday (1/2/2017)   
  • From Left: Lagos State Deputy Governor, Dr Idiat Adebule; Gov. Akinwunmi Ambode of Lagos State; Majority Leader, Lagos State House of Assembly, Sanai Agunbiade; and Special Adviser to the Governor on Civic Engagement, Kehinde Joseph, at the signing into law of the under listed bills: Kidnapping, Special Trust Fund, and Sports Commission, by the Governor, in Lagos on Wednesday (1/2/17)   
  • Gov. Akinwunmi Ambode of Lagos State (R), congratulating to Mr Temidayo Erinle at the swearing-in of new permanent secretaries, in Lagos on Wednesday (1/2/17   
  • From Left: President of Al-Muminaat, Hajia Nimatullah Abdulquader; a member of the Guild of Muslim Professionals (GMP), Hajia Lateefat Olajide; and Coordinator of Hijab Rights Advocacy Initiative, Hajia Mutiat Orolu-Balogun, at a news conference to mark the World Hijab Day, in Lagos on Wednesday (1/2/17)   
  • From left: Newly appointed Permanent Secretaries, Mr Temidayo Erinle and Mrs Abiola Adetutu; Gov. Akinwunmi Ambode of Lagos State; Deputy Governor, Dr Idiat Adebule; and another newly appointed Permanent Secretary, Dr Mrs Atinuke Onayiga, at the swearing-in of new permanent secretary, in Lagos on Wednesday (1/2/17)   

Author

Pulse News Agency Local By NAN

Pulse News Agency Local By NAN brings you the latest news from Nigeria, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Top 3

1 Buhari 3 important things President said in letter to Senatebullet
2 Buhari Our President is ill, deal with itbullet
3 Xenophobia Youth council gives South African Govt. 48 hours to...bullet

Local

Governor of Anambra state, Dr Willie Obiano
Willie Obiano IPAC gives Anambra assembly 5 days to investigate Governor
Governor Rauf Aregbesola of Osun State
Rauf Aregbesola Osun Govt to introduce education-marshals in public schools
Boko Haram Islamists
Boko Haram Oslo donors’ Conference seeks $1.5bn to tackle crisis in Lake Chad Basin
Godwin Emefiele
Godwin Emefiele Reps summon CBN Governor over alleged $17bn undeclared oil sales