Three people have been reported dead in a fresh outbreak of violence in Southern Kaduna .

According to a report by TheCable, the victims lost their lives in the violence that erupted in Samaru Kataf, Zangon Kataf local government area after gunmen invaded a market filled with traders.

A witness reportedly said: “Some weeks ago, the herdsmen wrote to the community that they were coming to attack. The community reported to the police; now it has happened.

“Three people were killed while four were injured in the devilish attack.

“This is happening despite heavy security presence here, so how can we have confidence in security agents?”

However, the Kaduna state police command spokesman, Aliyu Usman, is yet to confirm or deny the report.

The latest attack in Southern Kaduna has seen the state government reversing the decision to relax the 24-hour curfew in Zangon Kataf LG.

The Spokesman to Gov Nasir el-Rufai, Samuel Aruwan, had on Wednesday, disclosed the government's decision to restore the 24-hour curfew.