Southern Kaduna Killings 3 reportedly killed in fresh attack

A fresh attack in Zangon Kataf LG of Southern Kaduna has claimed the lives of three people in Samaru Kataf area.

  • Published:
Nasir El-Rufai play

Nasir El-Rufai

(Daily Post)

Dambazau Southern Kaduna killings not religious – Interior Minister
Bukola Saraki Senate to investigate Southern Kaduna killings, says Senate President
Sothern Kaduna Killings Reps summon service chiefs
Southern Kaduna Killings BBOG says Buhari should visit affected areas
Wole Soyinka "Religion will kill Nigeria if not tamed," says Nobel Laureate
Wole Soyinka Nobel Laureate blames Buhari, El-rufai over Southern Kaduna killings

Three people have been reported dead in a fresh outbreak of violence in Southern Kaduna.

According to a report by TheCable, the victims lost their lives in the violence that erupted in Samaru Kataf, Zangon Kataf local government area after gunmen invaded a market filled with traders. 

A witness reportedly said: “Some weeks ago, the herdsmen wrote to the community that they were coming to attack. The community reported to the police; now it has happened.

“Three people were killed while four were injured in the devilish attack.

“This is happening despite heavy security presence here, so how can we have confidence in security agents?

However, the Kaduna state police command spokesman, Aliyu Usman, is yet to confirm or deny the report.

ALSO READ: Buhari finally reacts to massacre, orders Police IG to take "strong actions"

The latest attack in Southern Kaduna has seen the state government reversing the decision to relax the 24-hour curfew in Zangon Kataf LG.

The Spokesman to Gov Nasir el-Rufai, Samuel Aruwan, had on Wednesday, disclosed the government's decision to restore the 24-hour curfew.

Image
  • The Chinese Ambassador to Nigeria, Mr Zhou Pingjian (3rd, R); Wife of the President, Mrs Aisha Buhari (4th, L) with officials of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs during the Ambassador’s visit to the Office of the Wife of the President in Abuja on Wednesday   
  • Representative of the Governor of Gombe State, Muhammad Ribadu (R), presenting disinfectant, drugs and insecticides worth about N10 million to the Deputy Controller in-Change of Gombe Prison, Mohammad Abba, during his visit to the prison in Gombe on Wednesday   
  • The Chinese Ambassador to Nigeria, Mr Zhou Pingjian (R) presenting a souvenir to Wife of the President, Mrs Aisha Buhari, during his visit to the Office of the Wife of the President in Abuja on Wednesday   
  • Chairman of the occasion, Chief Orji Uzoh Kalu cutting the tape to inaugurate The Art of Friendship Exhibition IV, in Abuja on Tuesday (17/1/17). With him is a member of the Planning Committee of The Art of Friendship Exhibition IV, Mrs Ngozi John–Uyah (L); French Ambassador to Nigeria, Amb. Denys Gauer (3rd,R); Director-General, National Gallery of Art, Mr Adullahi Muku (2nd, R); and Permanent Secretary, Federal Ministry of Information and Culture, Mrs Ayotunde Adesugba.   
  • From left: A member of the Planning Committee of The Art of Friendship Exhibition IV, Mrs Ngozi John–Uyah; Director-General, National Gallery of Art, Mr Adullahi Muku; and Chairman of the occasion, Chief Orji Uzoh Kalu, going through the exhibits during the inauguration of The Art of Friendship Exhibition IV, in Abuja on Tuesday    
  • Pensioners undergoing bio-metric data capturing during verification of pensioners by Pension Transition Arrangement Directorate (PTAD) in Maiduguri on Wednesday   
  • Officials of Pension Transition Arrangement Directorate (PTAD) attending to pensioners during verification of pensioners in Maiduguri on Wednesday   
  • Deputy Governor of Edo, Mr Philip Shaibu (M); Head of the Civil Service in the state, Mrs Gladys Edahor; and Executive members of the Nigerian Legion, Edo Chapter, during the visit of the Legioneers to Government House in Benin on Tuesday   
  • Chairman, Senate Committee on State and Local Government Administration, Sen. Abdullahi Gumel (L) with members of House of Representatives Committee on Special Duties, during an oversight visit of Federal Government projects in Ifiang Ayong-Bakassi, in Cross River on Monday   
  • From left: Commander Nigerian Navy Ship Pathfinder Port Harcourt (NNSP) Commodore Obi Egbuchulam; Chief of Naval staff, Vice Admiral Ibok Ete-Ibas; Gov Nyesom Wike of Rivers and Forward Officer Commanding, Eastern Naval Command, Rear Admiral James Oluwole at the inauguration of 120 Housing Quarters at the NNSP Port Harcourt on Tuesday   
  • From left: Director–General, Industrial Training Fund (ITF), Mr Joseph Ari; Director of Administration and Human Resources, Mr Ibrahim Lawal and Director of Review, Inspection and Compliance, Mrs Jesephine Gbadamosi at a News Conference on achievement and the new agenda for ITF in Abuja on Tuesday   
  • Gov Akinwunmi Ambode of Lagos (M) with group of Artistes at the 2016 One Lagos Fiesta hosted by Lagos-State Government in Lagos on Tuesday   
  • From left: Minister of Niger-Delta Affairs, Usani Uguru Usani; Head of the European Union Delegation, Kurt Cornelist; and one of the members of the delegations, Jens Hoegel during the EU delegation visit’s on the Minister in Abuja on Tuesday   
  • From left: Assistant Vice Principal, Oxbridge Tutorial College, Ikeja Lagos, Mr Kunle Abraham; Principal, Redeemers International Secondary School, Maryland, Lagos, Mrs Feyisara Osinupebi; Principal. Hallel College Port Harcourt, Mr Henry Nnurum and Founder, Start-Rite School, Mrs Amaka Ndoma-Egba during the British Council International Schools Award in Abuja on Tuesday   
  • Olabowale Ademola (2nd R), wife of Justice Adeniyi Ademola of the Abuja Division of the Federal High Court and family members in the court room at the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) High Court in Maitama, Abuja on Tuesday (17/1/17). Justice Ademola and his wife are standing trial on an 11- count charge against them which include conspiracy to receive gratification and receiving gratification of N30m from Joe Agi and Associates between March 11 and March 26 last year.   
  • Justice Adeniyi Ademola of the Abuja Division of the Federal High Court (L) walking out of the court room after the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) High Court in Maitama, Abuja on Tuesday (17/1/17) adjourned on an 11- count charge including conspiracy to receive gratification and receiving gratification against him and his wife till Wed. Feb. 18, 2017.   
  • Senior Special Assistant (SSA) to the President on Foreign Affairs and Diaspora, Mrs Abike Dabiri-Erewa (5th, R); Executive Secretary of Pension Transitional Arrangement Directorate (PTAD), Sharon Ikeazor (4th, L), with others during the PTAD boss’ visit to the SSA in Abuja on Tuesday   
  • Chairman, Nigeria Association Tyne and Wear, Chief Otu Chukwu-Etu (L) presenting a development plans on Hydro-Geo-Spatial Database for Nigeria to the Senior Special Assistant to the President on Foreign Affairs and Diaspora, Mrs Abike Dabiri-Erewa, in Abuja on Tuesday (17/1/17). With them is a Soil Scientist and Hydrologist, Newcastle University, London, Dr Dapo Tijani.   
  • From left: Senior Advisers to King Salman Ibn Abdulazeez, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, Sheikh Sa'ad Nasir As-Shathriy and Sheikh Abdullah Al-Mutlaq; Gov. Abdulfatah Ahmed of Kwara State; President-General, Supreme Council for Islamic Affairs and Sultan of Sokoto, Alhaji Sa'ad Abubakar III; Saudi Arabia Ambassador to Nigeria, Mr Fahad Abdullah; and Emir of Ilorin, Alhaji Ibrahim Sulu-Gambari, at an International Conference on Security and Peaceful Co-Existence in Nigeria, on Tuesday (17/1/17) at Ilorin   
  • Executive Secretary of Pension Transitional Arrangement Directorate (PTAD), Sharon Ikeazor (L), with the Senior Special Assistant (SSA) to the President on Foreign Affairs and Diaspora, Mrs Abike Dabiri-Erewa, during the PTAD boss’ visit to the SSA in Abuja on Tuesday    
  • Commandant, Lagos Command, Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps, Mr Tajudeen Balogun addressing participants at a training programme on National Safety for Tanker Drivers in Lagos, on Tuesday   
  • From Left, Training Officer, Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) Lagos, Ologun Joseph, Commandant, Lagos Command, Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps, Mr Tajudeen Balogun; Head of Operation,Ojodu Testing Ground, Lagos Ministry of Transportation, Mr Adebayo Olusoji and Transport Standardization Officer, FRSC Lagos, Umweni Johnson, at a training programme on National Safety for Tanker Drivers in Lagos, on Tuesday   
  • Chairman, Adamawa State Committee for the Payment of Outstanding Salary Liabilities, Alhaji Abdulrahman Abba-Jimeta (R), speaking at the inaugural meeting of the committee on modalities for utilizing the Paris Club refund in settling workers arrears in Yola on Tuesday   
  • From left: Chairman, Nigeria Union of Petroleum and Natural Gas Workers (NUPENG) Lagos Branch, Comrade Tokunbo Korodo addressing participants at a training programme on National Safety for Tanker Drivers in Lagos, on Tuesday   
  • Cross section of Petroleum Tankers Drivers Branch of Nigeria Union of Petroleum and Natural Gas Workers during a training programme on National Safety for Tanker Drivers in Lagos, on Tuesday   

Author

Gbenga Bada

Gbenga Bada is an Editor at Pulse. A well bred journalist with a flair for entertainment, society and arts, Gbenga loves covering events and reporting personalities for the public consumption. Reach me via Email: gbenga.bada@ringier.ng

Top 3

1 Diezani Alison-Madueke Here are INEC officials who allegedly received N23Bbullet
2 Boko Haram Nigerian Air Force clear terrorists' new hideout [Video]bullet
3 Nigerian Military Nigerian troops, warship sail to Gambia to remove...bullet

Local

Chief of Staff to President Muhammadu Buhari, Abba Kyari and other members of a federal delegation to Maiduguri, Borno State on January 18, 2017.
IDP Camp Bombing ‘Things like these usually happen in war,’ Abba Kyari says
Patience Jonathan
Patience Jonathan Court to hear ex-First Lady’s suit against EFCC on Feb 13
Bags of foreign rice (Illustration)
Rice Production CBN says Nigeria gradually becoming self-sufficient
Sahara Reporters publisher, Omoyele Sowore
Omoyele Sowore Sahara Reporters publisher ordered not to leave Nigeria