2018 Census NPC begins enumeration area demarcation in Kaduna

  • Published:
The National Population Commission (NPC) has started the third phase of the Enumeration Area Demarcation (EAD) in Kaduna in preparation for the 2018 national census.

An NPC Federal Commissioner, Usman Ya’u, told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Kaduna that Ikara Local Government Area was selected for the exercise.

“The exercise is aimed at dividing the enumeration areas into smaller units for effective census coverage."

“An enumeration area is the geographic area covered by one census representative and is composed of one or more adjacent blocks."

“A population census is getting a record of all persons resident in a country or well defined geographic units at a particular time,’’ Ya’u explained.

He said that 50 persons were recruited to be the demarcation team in the state.

According to him, the enumerators will move round communities in the area to number and divide houses into enumeration areas, using satellite maps.

“It is in this regard that the commission is deploying sophisticated technology in carrying out the EAD."

“The methodology for the census is designed to achieve full Geographic Information System (GIS) compliance."

“High resolution satellite imagery will be used to ensure that no area is left out or duplicated,’’ he said.

He said that it had become imperative to divide Nigeria’s land mass into small units that could be easily covered by enumerators within a reasonable period.

“At the end of the third phase of the EAD, the commission would have demarcated two LGAs in the state."

“The remaining LGAs will be covered in the subsequent phases of the EAD,” Ya’u said.

He said that the exercise, scheduled to end on March 10, was necessary to deliver accurate, reliable and acceptable census.

The commissioner appealed to communities in the area to cooperate with the enumerators for a successful exercise.

NAN reports that the commission had previously demarcated 37 local government areas in the 36 states of the federation and the Federal Capital Territory in the previous phases of the EAD.

The Kaduna South LGA in Kaduna State was demarcated in the second phase of the EAD. 

