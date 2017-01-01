2017 Budget
We’ll work toward speedy passage – Gbajabiamila
Published:
29 minutes ago
Pulse News Agency Local By NAN
play
(pointblanknews)
Hon. Femi Gbajabiamila
Image
Presentation of 2017 Budget
Presentation of 2017 Budget
Presentation of 2017 Budget
Presentation of 2017 Budget
Presentation of 2017 Budget
Presentation of 2017 Budget
Presentation of 2017 Budget
Presentation of 2017 Budget
Presentation of 2017 Budget
Presentation of 2017 Budget
Presentation of 2017 Budget
Presentation of 2017 Budget
DHQ DECORATES PROMOTED OFFICERS IN ABUJA
DHQ DECORATES PROMOTED OFFICERS IN ABUJA
20TH QUR'ANIC RECITATION COMPETITION IN ZAMFARA
ERIC OSAGIE, MD OF SUN VISITÆS GOV. WIKE IN PORT HARCOURT
Sun
GOV. AYO FAYOSE OF PACIFIES TRADERS IN EKITI
INAUGURATION OF SWIMMING, REGATTA COMPETITION COMMITTEE IN ABUJA
INAUGURATION OF SWIMMING, REGATTA COMPETITION COMMITTEE IN ABUJA
ADEWUNMI FANIRAN WINS OYO STATE NUJ ELECTION IN IBADAN
ADEWUNMI FANIRAN WINS OYO STATE NUJ ELECTION IN IBADAN
Do you ever witness anything interesting or exciting? Just take out your phone and send us the exclusive pictures or video and we will pay you cash. More information
here or just e-mail to eyewitness@pulse.ng or What's App to 09098947580. Please include what, who, when, where, why.