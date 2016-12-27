Home > New Articles >

Yeye Osun :  Traditionalist canvasses celebration of African tradition

She said that African tradition could be a veritable tool to positively transform the nation's tourism sector.

Mrs Folusho Adeogun, the Yeye Osun of Lagos Mainland, has advised the Federal Government to set aside one day annually to celebrate African tradition and culture.

Adeogun made the suggestion in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Tuesday in Lagos.

She said that African tradition could be a veritable tool to positively transform the nation’s tourism sector.

She said that the day should be earmarked to celebrate African tradition and attract foreign and local tourists.

The Yeye Osun said that local gods should be celebrated and their shrines should be built at the venue of the annual celebration.

She said that the Osun State Government had earmarked August 20 every year to celebrate African tradition and this had been in practice for years now.

Adeogun said that this should be done all over the country for uniformity.

“Our tradition is the superior because we deal with herbs made by God, they are meant for our healing and wellbeing.

“We need to select a day to celebrate our tradition to boost tourism and promote our culture.

“Each time the Brazilians celebrate our gods, they invite me and I am always treated specially because they value our culture and tradition.

“They are always sacred about the celebration, so why will the Brazilians be celebrating what belongs to us and we neglect it.

“There, the features and importance of our tradition are exposed to those who do not know anything about them,” she said.

Adeogun said that the culture would be enlivened when a day was earmarked for its celebration and this would also boost tourism.

