Uzama Douglas :  Gombe United shot dead in Benin

Gombe United defender Uzama Douglas was shot dead by suspected cultist in Benin on Thursday, December 29.

  • Published:
Just three months after the death of Shooting Stars defender Joseph Izu, another Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL) player has been shot dead.

Douglas who was in Benin for the Christmas and New Year holiday was out with friends when he was gunned down by the suspected cultists.

The former Golden Eaglets and Flying Eagles invitee was declared dead on arrival in hospital according reports,

Gombe United confirmed the death to Pulse Sports. “The Gombe United family has learned with sadness of the untimely death of our defender Uzama Douglas,” the club said in a statement.

This is a sad loss to Uzama’s family, Gombe United and the nation.”

 

Douglas is the second NPFL player that was gunned down in 2016.

Shooting Stars defender, Joseph died on Sunday, October 16, 2016, after he was shot by men of the Joint Task Force (JTF) in Rivers State at the Okarki community, in the Ahoada West area of Rivers State.

He was killed during a raid of what the army called a ‘cultist shrine’ by the JTF.

Author

Steve Dede

Steve Dede is a Senior Associate at Pulse. A media aficionado, Steve is very passionate about journalism. He loves writing, music and football.

