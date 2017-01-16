Unilorin University steps up 24-hour security on campus

The university's Deputy Director of the Corporate Affairs Department said the school was leaving no stone unturned to protect itself.

The University of Ilorin said that adequate security has been put in place, in and around its campus to prevent any incident that might affect peace and tranquillity in the university.

Mr Kunle Akogun, Deputy Director of the Corporate Affairs Department of the University said this in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Monday in Illorin.

Akogun said that following the bomb blast that took place in University of Maiduguri, the university was leaving no stone unturned to protect the school.

“Adequate security measures have been put in place and staff and students of the Institutions have been advised to report any suspicious movement around the campus.

“Everyone on the campus is advice to be vigilant, even though it is only God who gives ultimate protection.

“But the University has ensured 24 hours security all over the campus,” he said.

Akogun also told NAN that the university has not recorded any skirmishes with herdsmen, adding that grazing around the campus had reduced.

NAN recalls that Kwara State Commissioner of Police, Olushola Amore, in a statement warned Kwara residents to be security conscious following threat posed by recent flushing out of Boko Haram from Sambisa forest.

According to him, there is the possibility of the insurgents group infiltrating Kwara.

NAN recalls that the statement said residents of the state should watch out for person or persons seeking asylum or shelter in different communities in the state.

