Personal Development :  6 things to do before the end of the year

The year is almost over and everybody is in holiday mode. While some have their to-do lists completely ticked, some others don’t even have a to-do list at all to start with.

I fall in the second category too so don’t feel bad, I have put together a list of few things we can all do to feel better and ready for the new year.

1. Review your year.

Make list of milestones, achievements, mistakes and failures you’ve made in the year, take stock of everything you have acquired or lost financially, emotionally etc. Give yourself credit for your achievements and figure out ways to avoid repeating your mistakes.

2. Write down your goals for the New Year.

This seems cliché but a lot of times, we actually don’t do it. It is important to think up a few realistic things you might want to achieve in the new year, write them down and place them in a visible place where you can see them regularly and keep being motivated to achieve them

3. Give someone something to make them feel special. It doesn’t have to be something big but just find someone around that is not expecting anything from you and give then something really nice. You will be amazed at the way their face will light up and the amount of satisfaction you will feel inside.

4. End toxic relationships. Think about the relationships in your life that always leave you broken or get you hurt each time or constantly drain or take from you and end them immediately. If you have to call them up and end it like that, just do it. Trust me, it’s going to be worth it.

 

5. Forgive someone who has hurt you. Un-forgiveness is like being in a prison that you put yourself. Why not just let go and be free. Life is too short to be spent in the web of un-forgiveness.

6. Keep calm and watch a movie. So many amazing movies are showing in cinemas right now. I will recommend The Wedding Party; it’s absolutely hilarious and can help you relieve a lot of stress. But if you’re an animation person like me, Walt Disney’s Moana will be the perfect choice for you. It’s never that serious.

Written by Iyebiye Olawuyi.

