Obaseki Edo governor Inaugurates agric empowerment Initiative

He said that the committee would kick start reforms in the agriculture sector before a full committee would be formed.

  • Published:
Edo state governor, Godwin Obaseki. play

Edo state governor, Godwin Obaseki.

(Top Celebrities NG)

Godwin Obaseki Governor inaugurates 6 SEEFOR projects in Edo
Godwin Obaseki Edo Govt to revitalise Auchi fertiliser plant
In Edo Oshiomhole, Oyegun, others attend burial of ex-FIRS boss,Okauru's mother
Obaseki Governor prohibits private tax collectors in Edo
Obaseki Governor promises speedy economic recovery in Edo , bans private tax collectors
Obaseki Group criticizes governor over execution of 3 prisoners
Godwin Obaseki LEDAP slams Governor for approving execution of prisoners
Obaseki Edo Gov says children and Jesus are similar

Gov. Godwin Obaseki of Edo has inaugurated the Agriculture Empowerment Initiative Ad hoc Committee to revamp agricultural activities in the state.

Obaseki, who inaugurated the committee in Benin on Thursday, said that the committee would kick start reforms in the agriculture sector before a full committee would be formed.

He said the committee would help government implement specific projects which would create between 50,000 and 80,000 agricultural jobs before the end of the year.

“We want to ensure that we begin some agricultural activities before the next cropping season.

“We want to cultivate 5,000 hectares of maize farm, 10,000 hectares of green houses for vegetable and tomatoes.

“Four thousand hectares for piggery farming and support 3,000 cocoa farmers for improved yield,” he said.

He said the Ministry of Agriculture would serve as the secretariat, while the Secretary to the State Government would give the committee the necessary support.

Obaseki urged the committee to on a weekly basis submit report on the level of progress being made.

In his remarks, the Chairman of the committee, Chief Osaro Idah, commended the governor for the opportunity given them to serve.

Idah assured the governor of the committee’s commitment to achieve it’s mandate of employment creation and increased agricultural productivity in the state. 

Author

Pulse News Agency Local By NAN

Pulse News Agency Local By NAN brings you the latest news from Nigeria, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Top 3

1 Adama Barrow Gambia’s army chief pledges allegiance to President-electbullet
2 Pulse Eyewitness Multiple accidents on Lekki-Ikoyi Link Bridge injures...bullet
3 Read today's newspaper headlines [Thursday, August 4, 2016]bullet

New Articles

UNILORIN
Unilorin University steps up 24-hour security on campus
Wata yarinya mai shekara 17 ta rasu bayan an yi mata fyaɗe
Masu Mugunta Wata yarinya mai shekara 17 ta rasu bayan an yi mata fyaɗe
Super Eagles
AFCON 2017 Nigeria’s absence disappointing, says former Eagles player
Lagos State Governor, Akinwunmi Ambode
Akinwunmi Ambode Governor signs 2017 budget into law, promises fiscal discipline