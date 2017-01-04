Lufthansa German airline plans to hire over 3,000 new staff in 2017

German airline, Lufthansa, says it plans to hire over 3,000 new staff in 2017, most of them flight attendants.

“Lufthansa Germany, Group airlines – Austrian, Swiss and Eurowings are hiring over 2,200 staff in total,’’ the group said in a statement on Wednesday.

Report says Lufthansa Technik is planning to recruit another 450 new staff.

Lufthansa cabin crew and pilots had gone on strike several times over the last few years as the airline battles to reduce costs.

Its cabin-crew union, UFO, said in December the latest talks over pay and working conditions had failed.