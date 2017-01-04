Lufthansa German airline plans to hire over 3,000 new staff in 2017

Lufthansa cabin crew and pilots had gone on strike several times over the last few years.

  • Published:
Lufthansa airplanes are parked at the Franz-Josef-Strauss airport, as pilots stayed away from work for a second straight day, forcing the airline to scrap 912 flights and grounding 115,000 more passengers on November 24, 2016 play

Lufthansa airplanes are parked at the Franz-Josef-Strauss airport, as pilots stayed away from work for a second straight day, forcing the airline to scrap 912 flights and grounding 115,000 more passengers on November 24, 2016

(AFP/File)

Lufthansa All-clear after flight diverted to New York after threat
Lufthansa Airline seeks injunction to stop pilots’ strike
In Germany 115,000 passengers hit as Lufthansa strike heads into second day
Lufthansa Pilots begin strike, 100,000 passengers affected
In Germany Airline strikes ground 400 flights

German airline, Lufthansa, says it plans to hire over 3,000 new staff in 2017, most of them flight attendants.

“Lufthansa Germany, Group airlines – Austrian, Swiss and Eurowings are hiring over 2,200 staff in total,’’ the group said in a statement on Wednesday.

Report says Lufthansa Technik is planning to recruit another 450 new staff.

Lufthansa cabin crew and pilots had gone on strike several times over the last few years as the airline battles to reduce costs.

Its cabin-crew union, UFO, said in December the latest talks over pay and working conditions had failed.

Author

Pulse News Agency Local By NAN

Pulse News Agency Local By NAN brings you the latest news from Nigeria, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Top 3

1 Uzama Douglas Gombe United shot dead in Beninbullet
2 In Lagos Man stabs his wife in her private partbullet
3 In Kaduna Train crashes into trailerbullet

New Articles

Bring Back Our Girls group marches to Aso Rock on August 22, 2016
Pulse Person of 2016 Our favorite believer - a profile of Oby Ezekwesili
 
In Alaska Man whose real name is Santa Claus Facebook account reinstated
Boko Haram Sojoji sun ba da gangami game daʼƴan taʼadda wanda ke a-guje
Court gavel
In Benin 2 men remanded over alleged homosexual act