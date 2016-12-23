Kellyanne Conway :  Trump names campaign manager as Counselor

U.S. President-elect Donald Trump has announced Kellyanne Conway to serve as Counselor to the President, a statement by Trump’s Transition Team said on Thursday.

Conway has been serving as a senior member of the President-elect’s transition team and previously served as the campaign manager of his successful run for the presidency.

In her position, Conway will continue her role as a close advisor to the president and will work with senior leadership to effectively message and execute the administration’s legislative priorities and actions.

“Kellyanne Conway has been a trusted advisor and strategist who played a crucial role in my victory.

“She is a tireless and tenacious advocate of my agenda and has amazing insights on how to effectively communicate our message.

“I am pleased that she will be part of my senior team in the West Wing”, Trump said in a statement.

The statement said Trump’s victory on Nov. 8 also shattered the glass ceiling for women.

Conway is the first female campaign manager of either major party to win a presidential general election, the statement said.

The statement also quoted Conway as accepting to serve in a Trump’s presidency.

“I want to thank the President-elect for this amazing opportunity.

“A Trump presidency will bring real change to Washington and to Americans.

“I am humbled and honoured to play a role in helping transform the movement he has led into a real agenda of action and results", Conway said.

The statement said Conway graduated magna cum laude from Trinity College (Washington, DC) and holds a J.D. with honours from George Washington University Law School.

She is the founder and owner of The Polling Company, inc./WomanTrend, a polling and research firm that for 21 years has served leading political figures, nonprofits and companies, it said.