In Lagos Govt moves to promote Ease of Doing Business

The Special Adviser to the Lagos State Governor
on Overseas Affairs and Investments, Prof. Ademola Abass, on Thursday announced the government’s new approach to promoting the ease of doing business in the state.

Abass told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Lagos that the Gov. Akinwumi Ambode administration was committed to creating an enabling environment for more foreign investments in the state.

The special adviser said that the government had identified, and was working on the eradication of the challenges that had over the years discouraged direct foreign investment into the nation’s economic hub.

“The challenges were really real in the past. There were challenges of business uncertainty, unstable power supply and others that we have observed, had really discouraged investors from doing business in the
state.

“As a government, we are currently trying our utmost best to ensure that, whatever challenges that exist in Lagos State, are tackled to attract more foreign investments into our state.

“For instance, the days whereby investors would have to wait for 6 months or two years before getting responses from government are over. Responses to investors’ needs are now just a matter of days.

“We are really working at creating the right environment for more foreign investments, as well as enhance their Ease of Doing Business in Lagos,’’ he said.

Abass also said that the government was committed to making the state investors friendly through the provision of adequate security, infrastructure and waivers.

The special adviser added that the Lagos State government was also in collaboration with the Nigerian Investment Protection Council (NEPC), so as to be able to attract more investors to the state.

Abass said that the government was currently working with some German companies on how to introduce Embedded Energy Solutions in Lagos.

“We are really working hard to make sure that we have a much more secure and business friendly Lagos State, that both local and foreign investors would gladly want to invest in.

“Very soon, we are going to have thousands of CCTV cameras on Lagos State streets, to further enhance the security apparatus we already have in the state,’’ he added.

