Handball Federation calls for regular competitions to promote game

The Secretary-General of the Nigeria Handball Federation, Mohammed Maigidansama has called for regular competitions in handball to promote the game.

Maigidansama made the call in Kaduna on Monday during an interactive session with handball premier league coaches ahead of the national open handball championship.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the competition is scheduled to take place in Benue from March 19 to March 29 in Kaduna.

He said handball could regain its glorious days in Nigeria if the federation puts its house in order and organises regular competitions for the growth of the game.

According to him, there is the need for handball associations to imbibe the spirit of sportsmanship and eschew hatred for the good of the game.

“ There is no hatred in sports and people should exhibit spirit of sportsmanship.

“The few of us that are willing to work must do our best to bring others to the fold.’’

The President, Nigeria Coaches Association, John Jata’u said that the premier league coaches forum enables coaches to deliberate on matters that were key to handball and how to take the sport to the next level.

He said that the national open championship would give smaller clubs and their coaches the opportunity to showcase their skills.

“We have been emphasising on the premier league, but we should not be unmindful of the importance of the Division 2 League, which the open championship in Benue will address.’’

Also speaking, Bala Mohammed, the Chairman of the Premier League Coaches Forum said the national open championship allowed players from the grassroots to challenge their counterparts at the apex level.

Mohammed said the forum provides coaches the privilege to interact and draw up modalities ahead of any championship.