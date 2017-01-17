The students of Ladoke Akintola University of Technology whose school has been on strike for eight months recently thronged the office of the governor to register their plight, but the governor's understanding was not at home.

Governor Abiola Ajimobi, the constituted authority of Oyo state did not understand why students whose school has been shuttered for so long will carry placards and sing aluta songs instead of begging the authority to open the school.

The governor was riled just because the students would not come to him cap in hand, beg him and praise him to allow him reel out promises that saw the strike extend to eight months.

In the eyes of the mind of the governor, the students' action should not be tolerated by any responsible leader for these reasons:

First, how on earth will some students drag their feet to the governor's office to protest the closure of the school that was not closed by the "gentleman"?

How can they be shouting at the number one man and constituted authority of Oyo state simply because their school was closed for "just" eight month?

Haba ! Was that the first time a school would be shut for so long ?.

What gave them the audacity to disrespect the constituted authority ?

What right do the students - who have forgotten the course they were "doing" - have to question the unquestionable authority?

If these were the arrogant questions running in the mind of Governor Ajimobi when he looked down on the students of Ladoke Akintola University of Technology like a group of Almanjiri, then the governor needs to go visit LAUTECH library to read some books on leadership and governance.

The governor who claimed to have suspended a responsibility - the executive meeting - to address the situation ostensibly lost his sense of responsibility amid the noise of protesting students. He lost some respect too.

As the protesters kept singing solidarity song to press home their simple demand, the disciplinarian-governor felt the need to lecture the students at the spot on how to behave and beg a deaf man to listen to their plight.

The jeering noise of the aggrieved students moved the governor into a lecture mode and he attempted to give the students the lecture they have not had in eight months.

He said : "If you come here shouting at me, I am not going to talk to you. If you came here to start a fight, do go ahead. This government will not tolerate any nonsense from anybody"

"If this is how you want to talk to me, then go ahead and do your worst. If you think you can be troublesome, I dare you...I am ready for you. Let's see what you can do.

"You have no respect for constituted authority". This is not the first time schools are getting shut. If your school was shut down for eight months, so what?"

Fantastic ! Clap for yourself sir.

When a governor refuses to see the plight of the leaders of tomorrow who have been out of school for so long, and still talks them down, then we understand the kind of the thinking cap Ajimobi was wearing that day.

A governor who does not see anything wrong in the closure of a school for so long has no moral right to demand respect or question the rudeness of the "mannerless children."

In a swift attempt to remind us that governance in Oyo state is a family business, the daughter of the state's CEO, Ajibola Ajimobi had a word for the students. The lucky girl, who never understands what it means to be out of school for months one is not a dropout saw the protesting students shouting at her father and thought she could teach them some lessons on home training. She is spoilt enough to think the students lack respect for their parents and then labeled them "generation of mannerless children"

One cannot agree less. A Tiger's cub resembles it. Ajibola had to reason on this matter like her father did, after all she is not a bastard. Our governor and his daughter completely lost the plot.

Well, Mr. Constituted authority, we understand you are the number one authority of the state, but this students have the right to ask questions. This is not the first protest and if they chose to ask the way they asked-which was not violent- they deserve answers not insults. To also demand an apology from the students you denied their rights is very sad.

Your response to the protest stinks of arrogance, insensitivity and lack of respect for the people that voted you into power. It is ironic that the constituted authority that promised better education for the youths of the state could not see what is wrong with a school being closed for eight months.

The students have stayed too long at home and as you know some of them have forgotten the courses they are "doing". Please fulfill the promise of opening the school before the end of January. And when you and your counterpart in Osun state finally open the school, you certainly owe these students an apology for wasting their time and trampling on their "Constituted rights".

Abo oro la n so fun Omoluabi..... A word is enough for the wise !