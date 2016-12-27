Many men are still much attached to their mum, even as grown men this occurs mostly if he is the only son.

He does and will do anything to make her happy. Most times these mums find it hard to adjust when another woman comes into her son’s life, they often get jealous and this can be annoying to the wife.

A similar case is that of Tolani, my friend It was few weeks to one of our client’s wedding. Tolani and I were to discuss the designs we will use for the decor she sounded like she was far away from the conversation.

So I asked her what the problem was after much persuasion she finally opened up. Her mother-in-law was giving her headaches she controlled her husband like he was a 12- year -old and she was beginning to wonder if she married a boy or a man.

A recent issue that got her so upset was the fact that her husband left her at an event that they were both invited to by a family friend because he had to run an errand for his mother, which she felt was not an emergency. She further complained that she felt like her husband had two wives. She’s totally confused on what to do.

Are you in similar shoes with Tolani? Your mother-in-law practically dictates what happens in your home?

Then you are married to a mama’s boy. A man’s first love is his mother, she brought him to this world and she taught him how to take his first step.

She is the first authority in his life, the first human he sees and recognises when he was born. You can see that the bond is quite strong.

The best way to solve this problem is to call your husband to order and make him realise that after God, you and his kids comes before anybody.

That his responsibility is to provide and protect you and your children. Though it will not be easy but if you don’t set your standards right you will always be second place to his mother.

You are not trying to come between him and his mother but he should try and balance his relationship between the both of you. It is good for a man to have a great relationship with his mum, because such men will know how to take care of a woman but not striking the balance is a problem.

It is only when you make him realise all these, that you will have peace of mind in your home. Do not approach him with a judgemental approach do it in a calm way, he might not take it well initially but he will think about it and make adjustments hopefully.

Written by Jenifer Umoru