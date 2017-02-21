Doyenne Academy is a global leadership association of active young ladies, that are trained to be entrepreneurs and in turn be job creators.

The orientation & talk show is scheduled to take place on Friday, 24th February 2017 at Hall 1B, Faculty of Social sciences, University of Lagos.

The academy brings in experts from various fields to prepare young ladies for career, economic and personal success, through entrepreneurial skills and mentorship programs.

Doyenne Academy, "Doyenne" meaning the most prominent woman in a particular field is a society for girls by girls, working together to be the best in their unique career path.

Time: 1:00pm