Deyemi Okanlawon Actor, wife celebrate 4th wedding anniversary

The actor and his wife celebrate four great years of marriage today, January 5, 2017!

  • Published:
Deyemi Okanlawon, wife celebrate 4th wedding anniversary play

Deyemi Okanlawon, wife celebrate 4th wedding anniversary

(People's Post)

Weddings This mother-daughter proposal is simply the cutest ever!
Engagements 3 things you need to know before making that wedding proposal
Michael Phelps Olympian and wife hold third wedding 'ceremony'
Nuptials 5 celebrity weddings to look out for in 2017
Nigerian Weddings Paralympics gold medallist marries in Imo state
In Algeria For poor citizens, mass weddings a chance to celebrate
Isaac Geralds Project Fame alumnus marries in Lagos, December 30th, 2016
Stephanie Coker OAP and Daniel Aderinokun hold traditional wedding in Lagos
Naija Owanbe Features of a Yoruba wedding
JOSE 2016 Jojo, Ose marry in a charming, colourful ceremony

Deyemi Okanlawon earlier today took to Instagram to share his delight at how great married life has been with Damilola, his wife.

The couple have been married since the year 2013, and reach the 4th amazing year of matrimony just as 2017 is starting to unfold.

play Deyemi and Damilola on their wedding day (Peoples Post)

The actor, with an Instagram post, reaffirms his love for his wife who he says has been just “so amazing since they officially became a married couple.

play 4 years married... Deyemi and Damilola Okanlawon (Peoples Post)

Alongside a photo from his wedding day with Damilola, Deyemi wrote;

"For loving and accepting me with my plenty wahala, for being my best friend and being there every single time, for giving me the best gift ever - the most adorable son in the world, for just being so amazing...

play Actor Deyemi celebrates wife on 4th wedding anniversary (Peoples post)

"Thank you and Happy Anniversary #MyHeart #MyLove," he grammed.

Deyemi and Damilola Okanlawon have a son together, who was born on July 10, 2016.

Happy anniversary to the couple!

Author

Ayoola Adetayo

Ayoola Adetayo is an associate at Pulse. He's mindlessly addicted to fried plantains, steadfastly supports Manchester United, and everything musical that proceeds out of Asa’s mouth.

Top 3

1 Uzama Douglas Gombe United shot dead in Beninbullet
2 Lufthansa German airline plans to hire over 3,000 new staff in 2017bullet
3 In Lagos Man stabs his wife in her private partbullet

New Articles

Bring Back Our Girls group marches to Aso Rock on August 22, 2016
Pulse Person of 2016 Our favorite believer - a profile of Oby Ezekwesili
 
In Alaska Man whose real name is Santa Claus Facebook account reinstated
Boko Haram Sojoji sun ba da gangami game daʼƴan taʼadda wanda ke a-guje
A train accident (This picture is for illustrative purposes).
In Kaduna Train crashes into trailer