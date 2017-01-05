Deyemi Okanlawon Actor, wife celebrate 4th wedding anniversary

Deyemi Okanlawon earlier today took to Instagram to share his delight at how great married life has been with Damilola, his wife.

The couple have been married since the year 2013, and reach the 4th amazing year of matrimony just as 2017 is starting to unfold.

The actor, with an Instagram post, reaffirms his love for his wife who he says has been just “so amazing since they officially became a married couple.

Alongside a photo from his wedding day with Damilola, Deyemi wrote;

"For loving and accepting me with my plenty wahala, for being my best friend and being there every single time, for giving me the best gift ever - the most adorable son in the world, for just being so amazing...

"Thank you and Happy Anniversary #MyHeart #MyLove," he grammed.

Deyemi and Damilola Okanlawon have a son together, who was born on July 10, 2016.

Happy anniversary to the couple!