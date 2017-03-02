Bukky Wright Actress cautions colleagues on social media posts

Nollywood actress, Bukky Wright, on Thursday advised other celebrities to be careful about the personal information they post on social media.

Wright said in a social media post that such information could be so sensitive that it could hinder their careers in the future.

“I am a perfect example of one out of many celebrities who never post private life affairs on social media.

“I’m very careful about what I post on social media. I post what is needed to be posted and not frivolities.

“I don’t have to post, especially, if it has to do with my private life.

“It’s my private life and I believe my private life should remain private,’’ she said.

The actress said that many celebrities continued to wash their dirty linens in the public, especially, on social media platform.

“I try not to share many things, because one thing about too much information is that when it gets back at you, not everybody wants to know why you shared it.

“I will rather not put very sensitive things out there just to avoid mishaps,’’ Wright said.

The actress said that she had done a good job in hiding her lover from the media.

She said, “There’s nothing wrong with you being in love with the right person. Love is a beautiful thing.’’