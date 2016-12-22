Ahmed Wadada :  Third term Reps member in Nasarawa dumps PDP for APC

He said he dumped the party due to his concern and love for his people and in response to their calls.

A three-term member, who represented Karu/Keffi/Kokokona Federal Constituency in the House of Representatives, Ahmed Wadada, has moved from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to All Progressives Congress (APC).

Speaking on Thursday at the APC State Secretariat in Lafia, Wadada said he was attracted to the party as a result of the developmental strides of the APC-led government at the national and state levels.

He said that his decision to decamp with all his supporters was done in consultation with the critical stakeholders and communities from his constituency.

Wadada said that, though he was in PDP for more than 16 years, he dumped the party due to his concern and love for his people and in response to their calls.

He said that it was not a one-way traffic as he benefited a lot from the PDP while he was there, adding that the party had also benefited so much from him.

“The name I have today, the honour I have today and the credibility I have today, all came due through the benefits I got while I was still in PDP.

“I also worked seriously for the successes the party had recorded in the past both at the state and federal levels before all those benefits came,’’ Wadada said.

He said his decision to move to APC was not to escape from being prosecuted for any corrupt activities or dealing in the past by the ruling government.

Wadada, therefore, called on all well-meaning citizens of the state to join hands and support the good work the state government is doing for the peace and progress of the state.

Receiving the new members, the State APC Chairman, Mr Philip Tatari-Shekwo thanked the former lawmaker for appreciating what the party is doing in the state.

He commended him, adding that Wadada was not just coming to contest election but had come in order to contribute to the development of the state.

Tatari-Shekwo, therefore, assured all the decampees that now that they had seen reasons and joined the APC, they would enjoy all the privileges, just like any other person who had been in the party since 2011.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Wadada, who represented Keffi/Karu/Kokona Federal Constituency from 1999 to 2011, was the Nasarawa West PDP Senatorial candidate during the 2015 general election.