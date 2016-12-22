Home > New Articles >

Ahmed Wadada :  Third term Reps member in Nasarawa dumps PDP for APC

Ahmed Wadada Third term Reps member in Nasarawa dumps PDP for APC

  • Published:

Remi Sonaiya KOWA presidential candidate, others want defectors to vacate seats
Al-Makura Wadada says N17bn airport project is a misplaced priority
Ahmed Wadada Former rep member donates 20 percent Polo Ranch proceeds to the poor
Joshua Dariye Ex-Governor decamps to APC
Orji Kalu PDP jittery over ex-Gov’s move to APC – Nwankpa
Al-Makura Wadada appeals to Nasarawa Gov. over sacked female staff
Ondo State Election PDP defectors helped APC win – Olanusi
In Nasawara Former lawmaker commends state govt. for embracing TSA

He said he dumped the party due to his concern and love for his people and in response to their calls.

A three-term member, who represented Karu/Keffi/Kokokona Federal Constituency in the House of Representatives, Ahmed Wadada,  has moved from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to All Progressives Congress (APC).

Speaking on Thursday at the APC State Secretariat in Lafia, Wadada said he was attracted to the party as a result of the developmental strides of the APC-led government at the national and state levels.

He said that his decision to decamp with all his supporters was done in consultation with the critical stakeholders and communities from his constituency.

Wadada said that, though he was in PDP for more than 16 years, he dumped the party due to his concern and love for his people and in response to their calls.

He said that it was not a one-way traffic as he benefited a lot from the PDP while he was there, adding that the party had also benefited so much from him.

“The name I have today, the honour I have today and the credibility I have today, all came due through the benefits I got while I was still in PDP.

“I also worked seriously for the successes the party had recorded in the past both at the state and federal levels before all those benefits came,’’ Wadada said.

He said his decision to move to APC was not to escape from being prosecuted for any corrupt activities or dealing in the past by the ruling government.

Wadada, therefore, called on all well-meaning citizens of the state to join hands and support the good work the state government is doing for the peace and progress of the state.

Receiving the new members, the State APC Chairman, Mr Philip Tatari-Shekwo thanked the former lawmaker for appreciating what the party is doing in the state.

He commended him, adding that Wadada was not just coming to contest election but had come in order to contribute to the development of the state.

Tatari-Shekwo, therefore, assured all the decampees that now that they had seen reasons and joined the APC, they would enjoy all the privileges, just like any other person who had been in the party since 2011.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Wadada, who represented Keffi/Karu/Kokona Federal Constituency from 1999 to 2011, was the Nasarawa West PDP Senatorial candidate during the 2015 general election. 

Author

Pulse News Agency Local By NAN

Pulse News Agency Local By NAN brings you the latest news from Nigeria, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Top 3

1 Ahmed Wadada Third term Reps member in Nasarawa dumps PDP for APCbullet
2 Gbajabiamila FG must borrow to rescue Nigeria from recessionbullet
3 In Lagos Truck driver docked over alleged killing of pedestrianbullet

New Articles

David Umahi
David Umahi I will not dump PDP for APC – Ebonyi Governor
UN Conference on Trade and Development (UNCTAD)
UN Report 48 least developed countries caught in ‘poverty trap’ being left behind
Governor Rochas Okorocha of Imo State
In Imo Gov Okorocha releases N540M for road rehabilitation
OAU
OAU Late first class student mourned at convocation ceremony