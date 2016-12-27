You Should Watch This :  Kylie & Tyga just made softcore porn

The "couple" just released what seems Not Suitable For Work video that involved some erotic scenes, it was released during Christmas
However, we might be in lucky for what seems to basically looks like a softcore porn video that has to do with Kylie in shirt under the shower with Tyga joining her. You should watch it, a thing of beautiful.
The video was produced and uploaded by photographer Sasha Samsonova, and titled KYLIE. Watch the video below
