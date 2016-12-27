You Should Watch This :  Kylie & Tyga just made softcore porn

There was once a rumor that Kylie and Tyga have made some kind of porn movie, that hasn’t surfaced till today.

However, we might be in lucky for what seems to basically looks like a softcore porn video that has to do with Kylie in shirt under the shower with Tyga joining her. You should watch it, a thing of beautiful.

ALSO READ: Model Emily Ratajkowski goes nude for homemade Christmas cards

The video was produced and uploaded by photographer Sasha Samsonova, and titled KYLIE. Watch the video below