A lady on a Spirits flight got ejected from her flight because she was showing too much boobs and other passengers didn't like it.
Here is the gist of what happened as reported by Steve Huff, Maxim. A lady was recently kicked off a Spirit Airlines flight for allegedly showing too much cleavage. This has spark outrage and has inspired Instagram model Elle Johnson to speak up for her.
The lady who only gave her name as Brenda came forward and spoke with Inside Edition recently where she said she feels “awful” and “cannot sleep”. To dig in more, the ejection story is more complicated than showing boobs.
Someone else on the flight was also kicked off the flight backed up Brenda’s claim of shabby treatment, she said the crew were “terrible” to her.
The airline spoke for themselves, and they said her appearance wasn’t an issue but she was the subject of complaints from other passengers.
She is fighting this on social media with the #FreeTheCleavage hashtag and she now has a lawyer backing her.
