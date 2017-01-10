Tupac Shakur Rapper’s prison erotic letter to sell for $25,000

He continues to surprise us even decades after his death. This time around, it’s racy letter he wrote to a lady lover from prison. It might be time for us to look at erotic letters from prison.

The letter was very detailed and seemed like Hit Dem Off rapper might be a fan of BDSM, tying people up and pleasuring them. He mentioned a couple of blindfolds, bubble baths, oil massages and 12 positions of lovemaking.

Such a romantic gangster!

ALSO READ: Paola Saulino to keep her head promise to the Italian people

It was a response to a love letter that the said lover wrote him a while back. Here are some excerpt of the letter.

“Ever had taste sucked from your mouth taken thru 12 positions of lovemaking so thoroughly that you're too tired to shower or get dressed.”

Are we shocked that he is an excellent wordsmith? For sure he went to get some as soon as he left prison.

TMZ reports that the book would be auctioned January 9 and could go for as much as $25,000, the auction will be done by Goldin Auctions owner, Ken Goldin.