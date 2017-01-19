The Sweetest Orgasm! Is it the vaginal or clitoral?

Orgasms are all good, but because there are types of orgasm for women, they can have that debate, lucky beings. For men, we just have one, but broken into two, the physical ejaculation and the intense feel good sensation that goes around the body for a short while.

While it has been open to debate about which feels better than the other. A study published by a sex researcher Nicole Prause has shed more light on this. They carried out a survey with 88 female participants about the type of stimulation that caused their orgasm (either clitoris or vagina) and which one is more intense.

A lot of people have said the vaginal orgasm is a lot more intense than the clitoral one. The idea dates all the way back to Freud, says sex researcher Nicole Prause, Ph.D.

In the study conducted, researchers found out there is no direct link between the source of orgasm and how intense it it. . The researchers also came to the conclusion that it doesn’t really make sense to distinguish between “clitoral” and “vaginal” orgasms at all, says Prause.

“We’ve been asking women the wrong question for a very long time,” she says. When scientists ask a woman about what causes her orgasm, she’s usually forced to choose between just vaginal or just clitoral stimulation, when, in fact, most women often need multiple types of stimulation to climax, says Prause. Teamwork makes the dream work.

Plus, fun fact, it’s nearly impossible to penetrate a woman’s vagina without also stimulating her clitoris, says Prause.

In the report written by Alisa Hrustic for Men’s Health, the study found 64 per cent of the participants said their orgasms came as a result of both organs being stimulated, not one for the other.

This means you should go ahead and enjoy your orgasms and not put much interest in which one you had that was bigger than the other.