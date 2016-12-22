Tales Of A Naughty Wife :  Phone sex with Alex

I tossed restlessly on my bed for about the hundredth time that night.

I had had a busy day. I ran a few errands, had a meeting with two clients and had to prepare a special meal for Michael which meant I had to be in the kitchen for hours. It was one of those things I did lately in an attempt to fix our marriage. I told him every day how sorry I was for being unfaithful and I put so much effort into making it up to him.

Granted, I still screwed around but he did not have to know that. I had set the dinner on the table as usual and he had gone to eat the meal. He said nothing to me even after I sat by him and tried to talk to him about doing something about our marriage.

I apologised profusely and begged for his forgiveness but he maintained a stony expression as he ate. I left him and went to bed eventually, hoping that I was so tired and would drift off quickly. I did not.

I kept tossing and turning. I needed something to relax me. Michael had long gone to bed. He had moved to the guest room where he had sleeping for months now. I checked my phone, it was just past midnight. I closed my eyes, willing sleep to take me but it was not working then an idea struck me. Perhaps an orgasm would help.

I reached to the side drawer for my special purple vibrator. I took off my clothes, my body gradually heating up with anticipation of what I was about to do. I picked up my vibe and an idea struck me. I dialled my good friend, Alex's number.

He picked up after the third ring. I told him I could not sleep and he quickly caught on to what I needed.

"What are you wearing?" he asked.

"Nothing baby, lying in bed, completely naked for you..." I said.

I spread my legs open, gently rubbing both my breasts with one hand as I held the phone with the other. I woke myself up to an excited state as I moaned into my phone.

I spoke softly, "Oh Alex, I feel my pussy lips are so swollen. I can feel my clit when I glide my fingers across my lips. My nipples ache, and I wish you were here.I need you so bad. I need to be fucked so bad."

"Oh yes, baby, keep talking like that and everything is going to be just fine. Tease those tight nipples for me. Keep your legs spread, I don't want you cumming too fast. Pick up that dildo and pretend it's my cock. You know how I like it licked. Suck my cock, baby."

My hips arched, and I moaned softly. Lifting the dildo I trailed my tongue over the shaft and twirled it around the head. It was so thick. I knew Alex was getting turned on. His voice was getting deeper. He spoke with a slow rhythm. He kept telling me to tease his cock, and I did.

I licked all around the rim. I kissed it and sucked that hard cock. I wanted to feel the dildo driving up into my pussy over and over. I felt my clit throbbing and my juices running down my thighs. His voice kept urging me on until I was deep throating this huge cock and whimpering. He told me to run it down my slit.

To tease my clit with the head. I needed no further urging. I began to rub my aching pussy with the cock. "Please, Alex. I need to be fucked good and hard," I said. I could hear his breaths coming faster.

"Fuck your pussy, baby. Make yourself cum all over that thick cock. Feel how your beautiful pussy lips stretch for it." Alex's voice was almost a groan. Then he lowered the phone and I could hear him pounding his dick. I did the same, lowering the phone so he could hear those sweet sounds of a cock sliding into my juicy cunt. It didn't take long before I was moaning and fucking away. I cried out, as my insides were milking my rubber friend. I heard him groan as he began shooting his load. I gave in too, shaking violently as I came, my juice soaking the length of my hard toy

When our breathing slowed down enough to talk, I just had to giggle with relief. "Thank you, Alex."

His voice returned to normal, "It's ok, baby. Goodnight."

It really was, as I felt sleep take me, my cock still in my hand.