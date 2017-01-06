Stay off These 5 things you should NOT do before having sex

Just like there are certain rules to eating, like washing your hands before eating swallow. There are some things you shouldn’t do before sex. You can do these things, they’re not like the Ten Commandments that if you go against, you go to hell and burn forever.

They are kind of pointers to things to do not to make sex miserable, and once more it’s for the ladies.

If you don’t take this things to mind, if can make the sexual experience one for laughs on anonymous relationship pages especially on Instagram and Twitter.

Women’s Health Magazine brought together a list of “Don’t Do’s” before sex.

1. Taking some allergy drugs (antihistamines)

This isn’t all the allergy drugs but those that contain antihistamines. These drugs help dry out mucus membranes to relieve nasal congestion, but they dry out other parts of your body as well, most importantly that organ that you need for sex. Antihistamines work by drying out your mucus membranes to relieve nasal congestion... and in doing so, can also dry out other parts of your body, especially the vagina , says Nicole E. Williams, MD, a board-certified gynecologic surgeon. So, avoid these drugs if you want to get any action in bed.

2. Don’t eat spicy foods

For those people who believe anything not spicy doesn’t taste great. You need to stop that tirade if you want to have good sex. Eat it when you know you aint getting any action, because as it turns out food can affect vagina odor and taste. A mouth that recently consumed spicy food can set your genitals on fire, the residues on the hands can cause problems. "Foods can affect vaginal odor and taste," says Kathryn Boling, MD, a primary care physician at Mercy Medical Center.

3. Drinking too much

A little drinking can make the sex better but a little tipsy in the body can be good for sex but over drinking can ruin it. "Since alcohol is a known depressant, your ability to experience an orgasm may actually be diminished if you're too buzzed," says Williams. A study conducted at the University of Missouri found that 11% of alcohol users had problems achieving orgasm, men found it difficult to ejaculate while women needed extra push to get over the finish line.

4. Don’t use your electric toothbrush

Technology is good, and directional use of electric toothbrushes can be satisfying but you should stay away from it if you want to have sex in a few minutes time. Also alcohol based mouth washes can you easily prone to STDs. "Spinning bristles can cause tiny tears in the gums, and harsh, alcohol-based mouthwashes can dry out and irritate your mucosa, making it prone to sores and contracting STDs," says Tsippora Shainhouse, MD, a board-certified dermatologist in Beverly Hills, CA.

5. Don’t shave

Shaving is an advisable for everyone but if you’re to have sex in the next couple of minutes or hours. You should probably postpone it. "Shaving will exfoliate the top layer of the skin, making the area more sensitive," she adds. "It can irritate hair follicles, causing a pink bumpy rash, and can cause tiny cuts, which would leave your skin open to potential infections, such as herpes and HPV." Use a multi-blade razor to get a closer shave in one swipe, and apply a thin layer of 1% hydrocortisone cream to reduce inflammation. Reapply the next morning if there are any signs of irritation hanging around, says Shainhouse.

6. Don’t use food as foreplay

I know this sounds pretty much like a good idea but its not especially not chocolate, that can lead to post sex yeast infection. "Using anything with sugar in it as a lubricant, whether on purpose or not, can cause a yeast infection, as yeast thrives on sugar," says Boling. Message received loud and clear!