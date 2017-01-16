Some people have known this for a long time, the rest of us just had to catch up with this fact. I’m not talking alcohol high, I mean baked kind of high, as in weed high, marijuana? Get it now?

Without taking anything away from drunken sex, it certainly has its own merits but if you ask people who have experienced both, more will agree that stoned sex is better than drunk sex, as written by Zeynep Yenisey, Maxim.

Truth be told, anything you’re doing when high, seems more fun.

While we all know this, it has to be proven scientifically before it can become a fact. Well, the weed heads are in luck because a study conducted last year at New York University led by Joseph Palamar with his colleagues discovered that there are more negative repercussions from a drunk sex than from high sex.

During the study, one of the participants said he had to stop during the intercourse because “had to stop and go hurl”. That’s just terrible, booze might have its advantages but the throwing up is a big disadvantage.

Asides from the throwing up problem. Examining the biological difference between drunk sex and high sex. When you have drinks, the alcohol slows down thought process and cognition, which is why drunk people give less than a fuck about anything, it’s not their fault, it’s the alcohol in their blood stream, while this happens. It doesn’t affect the part of the brain that deals with sexual urge.

For stoned sex, THC (Tetrahydrocannabinol) is an active ingredient in weed, when you’re high, this agent enters the blood stream instantly, and it has been discovered that this stimulates testosterone production, it can also elevate the testosterone by almost 6 times, this is why you get so horny when you’re high.

What better thing to do with your partner after you’re both baked? It’s actually no brainer because the weed you both consumed will make you both horny, and weed has been known to lift moods, happy mood with jacked up sexual urge makes the perfect mix for memorable sex.

Because some people are crazier than others, there is also a strain of marijuana that was created to boost libido called sexpot.

So, in case you thinking about this, you might need to hit this(weed) before hitting that for a taste of the heavenly dew.