Put a Stop to These Now 7 things that are killing your sex drive

You know sex is good and you enjoy how it, you can remember how that orgasm made you feel like heaven was close but you can’t even be bothered to try it anymore. What is happening right there is that you’re losing your sex drive.

Women’s Health asked health specialist Jennifer Wider about the common reasons why people lose the zeal or interest in sex. Here are some of the factors she mentioned.

1. Too much alcohol

You know this will be coming back to bite you in the ass, don’t you? Well, its here. Your intense alcohol consumption is ruining your sex mojo. . “Yes, alcohol can lower your inhibitions, but if you drink more than one drink, it can also decrease your sexual performance—and your libido in general,” says Wider. Bad news indeed, you got to watch it very seriously.

ALSO READ: 4 distinct orgasms every woman should experience

2. Antidepressants

Certain medications can also kill your sex drive, especially when you’re using antidepressants to battle depression. You have to sacrifice your sex drive to get better. “Studies show that up to 30 percent of people taking SSRIs—that’s selective serotonin re-uptake inhibitors—can experience sexual side effects, including lowered libido, erectile dysfunction, and orgasm difficulties,” says Wider.

3. Popping too many pills

We just spoke about how antidepressant can wreak havoc on your libido, but its not the only kind of medication that can do that to you. Other medications can do you bad too. “Birth control, anti-histamines, decongestants, and high blood pressure medication can all interfere with a person’s sex drive,” says Wider.

ALSO READ: Lessons from the School of Blowjobs

4. Not getting enough sleep

Add this to the list of side effects of sleep deprivation, you probably never thought sleep was this important to affect your want of sex. “Getting enough sleep is vital for your body to function at 100 percent," says Wider. "If you skimp on sleep, you may lessen your libido—and also have a harder time climaxing in bed." Aim for seven to eight hours a night if you can.

5. Being overweight

It almost is no brainer, since sex is a physical activity, there is a big chance it will affect your sex drive. Asides the fact that being overweight can lead to obesity, high cholesterol and diabetes, it can destroy your sex live as well, Overweight is such a killjoy.

ALSO READ: 6 sexual problems you shouldn’t lose sleep over

6. You’ve forgotten how good you look

It may sound like what? Seriously? But you can be your problem psychologically. For the fact that you don’t think you’re attractive can kill your sex drive. The feeling that nobody will want you. “The brain-body connection plays an integral role in a person’s sexual desire and ability to perform," says Wider. "If you have negative thoughts about your body, it can translate directly into the bedroom."

7. You social life is so busy

Not saying this is bad or anything, its good to be out and about, having the time of your life, it can also lead to fatigue and exhaustion. “Planning intimate time with your partner is definitely a challenge for many couples,” says Wider. Find time to plan to have the fun.