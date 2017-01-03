Over-Ginja can be a problem 6 common mistakes men make during sex

Depending on how sex happens, and also who it happens with, we can be very excited and not calm about things. Because of these enormous pressure to perform, we can mess things up unintentionally too.

Remember that time when you wanted to something to go well, and you put everything you’ve got into it and somehow it ended up being disastrous, anxiety kills things.

One thing guys will always have is that if a guy ejaculates during sex, to him it isn’t regarded as bad sex, but also remembering that sex involves more than one person, you should both be satisfied at the end of it.

ALSO READ: 6 jerking off mistakes messing up your orgasm

Sex is a private affair but for some people, it is a public affair which is why AskMen asked six British porn stars about what silly mistakes men make during sex. Some of them are truly silly as well.

1. Rushing foreplay

This happens to a lot of men, people who feel because they’re ready for sex, the lady is also ready for sex, so with 20 seconds of foreplay, they’re ready to dive dick first into the lady. This isn’t not cool at all.

“Taking your time and not just like, going for it. Some guys just like…have no technique.”

What’s the rush?

ALSO READ: 6 things to do to have an incredible night stand this holiday

2. Being too rough with fingers

Bad guy! You might need to pipe down a little, not unless the lady has asked you to be rough with her pussy that she likes it, its absolutely bad idea. Only a handful of ladies like it that rough. So, be a gentleman and wait for her cue. “At least from my experience. I’m like, careful, be gentle.”

Bruh this isn’t a video game of the button-mashing variety. Think more Splinter Cell and less Mortal Kombat, you feel me?

3. Selfishness

It is easy to get carried away for guys during sex, it’s a beautiful experience that might lead to being selfish, which isn’t cool at all. It’s better when you give as much as you receive. If she sucks your dick, how about giving her a head as well? “Men can be very selfish. They expect you in the morning to get down and suck their dick and thanks very much and be on their way, and they don’t repay the pleasure.”

ONE HAND WASHES THE OTHER, or whatever.

ALSO READ: Lessons from the School of Blowjobs

4. Sharp nails

A lot of people are pissed off by this, by sharp nails, nobody wants it near them even when you’re just playing around. “When a guy is eating you out and decides to put you know, maybe, that, much of a finger in, and they’ve got nails, and you’re like “What is this? This is not—what is this? It’s just annoying. That would be like a girl getting your ball and just going like that on the top. That’s not going to do anything, that’s gonna really annoy you.”

5. Lack of communication

Some men are complete mute during sex, they should stay thrusting and grunting like an animal. “They need to know how to pleasure their partner. If you wanna be a selfish lover and just stick it in and go…nope, that’s not going to work for us girls.”

“First of all you’ve gotta communicate with them. So guys, if you’re mute, you’re screwed really aren’t ya?” (Somehow a British accent makes this sound charming.)

Explore the body and when the girl is ready then you could put it in.

But most importantly: “Talk to us, know how to touch us, because each girl likes to be touched differently.”

ALSO READ: 4 distinct orgasms every woman should experience

6. Stop showing off

We get it, you’ve perfected the act of giving the D, no need to show yourself that much, concentrate on giving pleasure. We know you can rest on just one hand with missionary position. No need for showboating. It’s “not trying to be the porn star,” which is ironic coming from a porn star but whatever, nor is it about “trying to impress” your partner. Instead, it’s about “the passion” and “the feeling” and about making the chick feel great.

“It’s not about being fast or big. It’s about the mental connection.”